A gay couple’s death-defying engagement video has gone viral.
Kiledjian, however, had a plan of his own; a proposal you’ll want to pull the ripcord on.
‘I Finally Proposed To The Love of My Life’
According to an interview with Queerty, at the landing site, he had placed a banner that read, “Marry Me”
He also jumped first so that he could be waiting on the ground on one knee, ring in hand, encircled with rose petals.
Sharing the news in a post on Instagram, Kiledjian wrote, “Last weekend our lives changed! I finally proposed to the love of my life, @todd.j.tyler …we went skydiving 🪂 and I proposed 💍 once we landed. I was so nervous that instead of giving him the ring, I handed him the box 😂. I was a mess, because not only was I going to shit my pants from the small toy plane we were in—but the entire plan almost got cancelled due to bad weather.”
Kiledjian also revealed that he beat Tyler to the punch, popping the questions first.
“If you hear Todd laughing or saying ‘psycho’ in the background, it’s because he had a proposal set up too for our New Years’ trip to Paris,” Kiledjian wrote. “Photographer, videographer, location; everything already scheduled. Poor guy didn’t know if he should be happy or disappointed that his plans were ruined…I beat him to the punch! We’re still keeping his plans for Paris. There will be two proposals. Basking in this moment because it’s short-lived. Can’t wait to get married to my one and only!! I love you Todd.”
The couple have been together since December 2019 and plan to get married sometime in the next 18 to 24 months.
