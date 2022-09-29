—

UK talk show host Graham Norton has revealed details about his secret July wedding ceremony.

While on The Project to discuss his new book, Forever Home, Carrie Bickmore asked Norton about his wedding, despite being notoriously private about his personal life.

“It was awful,” He said with a laugh.

“It was lovely. We had a big party in West Cork. Everyone was really supportive and kept it a big secret.

Norton Marries Scottish Filmmaker

.@grahnort just got married in his favourite place, West Cork and we find out all about why he loved it so much.#TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/WLT3QvNIRj — The Project (@theprojecttv) September 26, 2022

On July 10 Norton married 44-year-old Scottish filmmaker Jonothan ‘Jono’ McLeod. McLeod’s latest film was the documentary My Old School. The film is a documentary about a former classmate in his 30s, who managed to convince school officials that he was 16.

According to The Irish Examiner, 120 guests attended the West Cork wedding.

The ceremony occurred in the four-star Bantry House, an 18th-century mansion on the scenic Wild Atlantic Way in southwest Ireland.

Bantry House was closed to the public for Norton and McLeod’s private reception. Singer Lulu entertained guests alongside a drag queen, Panti Bliss, who performed a DJ set too.

Norton On Relationships

The Sunday Mirror, Norton explained how he believed it would be easier to find someone if he were straight.

“This will sound sexist but that doesn’t mean it’s any less true. If I were a straight man, my female partner would have a role in the eyes of society. She would be the mother of my children, my hostess, the person on my arm at red carpet events. She would have a defined function,” he said.

Norton added, “But that’s not the case if your partner is male. Every man- no matter how young or fey, has something of the alpha in him.”

“So all the things they thought they’d enjoy about going out with me become loathsome in the end because they haven’t earned it for themselves. Increasingly that puts a strain on the relationship.”