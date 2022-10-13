—

The Kew house that was featured in the 2015 gay film 'Holding The Man' has been recently listed for sale.

A 1920s house in the inner eastern Melbourne suburb of Kew, that was featured in the award-winning Australian gay movie Holding The Man, has just been listed on the market.

The house located at 26 Wimba Avenue, Kew, has an indicative selling price of between $3.6 million to $3.9 million, and is listed for auction later this month.

Advertisement

Movies Was Filmed In Melbourne, Sydney And Italy

The romantic drama, set in the 1970s, is about Tim’s relationship with his partner John Caleo. The couple met while they were students in Xavier’s college in Melbourne in 1976. The film follows their 15-years relationship, HIV diagnosis and the homophobia and stigma they face.

The movie was filmed at various locations including Xavier’s college in Melbourne, Monash University in Clayton, Bondi Beach and in Sicily, Italy. Scenes with Ryan, Craig, Anthony and Camilla were filmed at 26 Wimba Avenue in Kew.

The five bedrooms, three bathrooms, study and three living spaces, that includes a billiards room, home has been described as “1920s understated elegance”.

Advertisement

Granite Bench-tops And French Doors

The listing seems to be targeting families with kids and touts that the location is close to schools and parks. However, we can imagine the house might appeal to a broader demographic as well.

The listing says the “extra-large home revolves around a huge kitchen hub that’s lined with solid granite benchtops while featuring European appliances and a walk-in pantry”.

It goes on to boast about “French doors at pivotal points” that open to “a spacious sun-filled garden and a covered alfresco terrace with water feature that’s a perfectly private place to entertain”.





