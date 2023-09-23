Hundreds Gather For The Annual Brisbane Pride March And Rally

This year’s Brisbane Pride March and Rally has seen hundreds of LGBTQI+ activists, allies and organisations celebrate the state’s largest pride event.

On Saturday morning, the Pride March returned to its historic route, with participants rallying in Queens Gardens before marching across Victoria Bridge and towards Musgrave Park.

Following the march was the annual Pride Fair Day, with market stalls, live music, and performances to celebrate throughout the day.

The coinciding march and fair day continues to be staple events in the community 33-years on, celebrating unity and strength.

“Grassroots Activism And Celebration”

The first Brisbane Pride March and Fair Day was celebrated in 1990, following the downfall of the state’s conservative Premier Johannes Bjelke-Petersen.

Bjelke-Petersen was the longest-serving Queensland Premier, notorious for his anti-LGBTQI+ rhetoric and legislative actions.

At the time, the change in Government was a significant celebration for the community with over 500 people marching to advocate for equality and inclusivity.

Today, the festivities are a part of the Brisbane Pride Festival, which is Queensland’s biggest Pride event.

Star Observer previously spoke to Brisbane Pride Inc. President James McCarthy, on the significance of the day focusing “on grassroots activism and celebration” for the community.

“To me, Pride is freedom,” said McCarthy, reflecting on the Pride Festival.

“Our community has spent decades ensuring that we are treated as equals and can enjoy it.”

“But that work is never quite complete. So I feel a sense of obligation to empower our community, to proudly represent it and build on, and protect its history,” McCarthy continued.

Pride Supporting Yes23

Earlier this week, Brisbane Pride Inc. announced their support for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament Referendum.

Posting to social media, Brisbane Pride Inc. said, “Brisbane Pride stands alongside our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander friends, family and community by supporting a voice through constitutional recognition.”

“We understand the struggles of being a voiceless minority, where decisions are made for you and without you,” the comment continued.

“December this year will mark six years of marriage equality, a hard fought campaign for our right to marry those we love.”

“So, as we celebrate Pride, let us also rally and call to action our community to vote yes in October and finally recognise our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTIQ sistergirl and brotherboys to have a voice.”

Brisbane Pride Inc. has joined many other LGBTQI+ organisations, including Equality Australia and BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation, to support the ‘Yes’ vote for next month’s Voice Referendum.