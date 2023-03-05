Deaths Of Two Gay Men In New York Have Been Ruled As Homicides

The two gay men who died with their bank accounts drained after leaving a few bars in New York City last year have been ruled as homicide victims by authorities.

Trigger Warning: This story has details of the deaths of two gay men, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The two men died in separate incidents.

The victims were 33-year-old John Umberger, a political consultant who disappeared in May 2022, and 25-year-old Julio Ramirez, a social worker who disappeared a month prior.

Both were last seen leaving gay bars in Hell’s Kitchen with strangers before being found dead of a suspected drug overdose and fraudulent charges on their bank cards.

Advertisements

Their deaths have been recently ruled as homicides by a “drug-facilitated theft” the Office of Chief Medical Officer stated on Friday.

Both Victims Died Of Drug Overdose

The medical examiner stated that Ramirez’s death was caused by “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin, cocaine, lidocaine and ethanol.”

He was found dead in the back of a taxi only an hour after being seen leaving the Ritz Bar and Lounge with three men.

Ramirez’s family later reported that around $20,000 had been drained from his bank accounts.

Umberger was found dead a month later after being seen leaving with two men from the Q, a popular gay bar in Hell’s Kitchen.

$20,000 was taken out of Umberger’s accounts and his credit cards were maxed out by the two unidentified men.

His cause of death was by “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, cocaine, lidocaine and ethanol,” the medical examiner ruled.

Back in November, New York police stated that detectives were investigating a string of assaults and robberies that were connected to night spots in Hell’s Kitchen.

Police said at the time that investigators sought to know more about the deaths of the two men and if they were part of “several incidents where individuals have been victims of either robberies or assault.”

A spokesperson with the District Attorney’s office said that the “investigation is ongoing,” as reported by the DailyMail.