Drag Race UK Winner The Vivienne Was Victim Of Homophobic Attack

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 1 winner The Vivienne said she was the victim of a homophobic attack in a McDonald’s restaurant in Liverpool.

Trigger Warning: This story has details of a homophobic attack, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Last week, The Vivienne tweeted about being punched in Liverpool, writing, “Just been attacked in McDonald’s, police on way”, calling homophobia “alive and well”.

The Merseyside police issued a public statement regarding the homophobic attack in Liverpool, confirming the arrest of a man on June 16, 2023.

“We have arrested a man following reports a man was subjected to a homophobic assault in Liverpool,” the police said. “The victim, who is in his 30s, reported he was in McDonald’s on Edge Lane in Old Swan at around 12:25 BST when a man made homophobic comments towards him and then punched him in the face. The man then made off.”

Detective Inspector Alan Nuttall described the incident as a “shocking attack” that occurred in broad daylight in a busy venue.

Man Arrested Over Homophobic Attack

The All Stars 7 contestant shared several posts on Twitter addressing the homophobic assault, thanking the staff at Mcdonald’s for handling the incident swiftly, writing “Huge thank you to the fantastic staff who acted fast and removed the idiot from the premises and did everything in their power to make sure I was ok and waited for police with me”.

The Vivienne added that two women complimented her outfit, calling it a “stark contrast” to being punched earlier on the same day. “Two lovely ladies just came and complimented my hair and said I look lovely, what a stark contrast of people we have on this planet!… All in a day huh? A punch and a compliment,” she wrote on Twitter.

Following the suspect’s arrest, The Vivienne took to Twitter to update her fans that he was in custody, insisting that this be used as a prime example of the importance of reporting hate crimes. “It’s so important that as a community we report and take action on hate crimes. Otherwise, it continues to happen. Time to set an example!” Vivienne wrote.

The man was also sacked from the company where he worked. The Vivienne urged people not to direct hate towards his workplace. “The man in question’s job has been terminated and the owner of the company has done everything in their power to make sure this never happens again, with more diversity training and zero-tolerance policy. I don’t want anybody else to be affected by this incident,” the Drag Race star said.

A Heartfelt Message From The Vivienne’s Mother

Days after the incident, the Drag Race UK star shared a heartfelt message from her mother on Instagram, following the attack.

“Today I thought I’d wake up and it would be like a normal day, but I think in 31 years this one has shook me. Then mum sent me this, bless her. I haven’t experienced hate like that for years, never mind in the middle of the day. Done nothing but make me use my voice louder and clearer!”

Her mother’s message read: “Hi to everyone out there. As a very proud mother of James (Vivienne) I want to share my heartfelt sorrow for the terrible situation that has recently happened.

“To hear that my most talented son was attacked in Liverpool was not only shocking and disgraceful but really upsetting for me and my family. Those of you that have known James/Viv will be aware of the love, passion and commitment to the Liverpool community that he has shared.”

Outpouring Of Support

“Upholding and raising the profile of the LGBTQ+ community he has made a huge difference to the lives of so many people who have gained confidence and self-belief to come forward to identify as they choose and live a life where they are happy and fulfilled,” she continued.

“As James/Vivs mother I was relieved to hear this attack was dealt with appropriately by both the police and the employer. This should not and cannot be tolerated in contemporary society.”

The Drag Race celebrity received an outpouring of support from her friends, including season four winner Trinity the Tuck, who wrote, “I’m deeply sorry this happened! I genuinely hope you’re safe and doing well! I love you!”

Baga Chipz, who competed alongside The Vivienne in the same season of Drag Race UK and placed third, responded by saying, “Love you both”.