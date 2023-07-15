Man Stabbed To Death Protecting Trans Co-Worker In US

A Portland man has been hailed as a “hero” after he was tragically stabbed to death while defending his transgender friend and colleague.

Colin Smith and his co-workers from the Ox Restaurant in Portland were outside The High Dive bar on Southeast 12th Avenue on July 2 when they were met with Rahnique Jackson, a man who was shouting slurs at his trans colleague.

Smith’s former girlfriend Paulina Solis, claimed the group had been experiencing issues with a bar customer who had engaged in inappropriate physical contact with one of their members, Oregon Live reported.

When the man began targeting Smith’s transgender friend, Smith intervened to defend them. According to witnesses, Smith stepped in and was stabbed multiple times by Jackson. After the incident, the suspect fled from the scene.

Law enforcement authorities received a call and responded at approximately 1:49 a.m. on Sunday. However, when they arrived at the scene, Smith was pronounced dead.

Portland Police issued a statement on July 2, stating that 24-year-old Rahnique Jackson was arrested by members of the United States Marshals Service in Southeast Portland and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Centre.

Jackson was apprehended by U.S. Marshals after a period of five days and was indicted on three charges including second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and bias crime in the second degree.

The medical examiner determined that Smith died of homicide by stabbing.

Hero And Protector

Solis spoke to OregonLive, describing Smith as a “protector”.

“He loved those around him unconditionally. He always looked out for the people that got overlooked”, she said.

Co-owner of The High Dive Robert Jones revealed that he was not present when the tragic event unfolded. According to Jones, a bartender informed him that an altercation possibly took place between a person leaving the bar and Colin Smith, who was outside in the patio area.

The situation quickly escalated, and by the time the bartender rushed to the scene, Smith was already lying on the ground.

Smith’s sister Danielle described her shock at finding out the news, telling KOIN News, “It shouldn’t have happened anywhere, but it’s scary and I just don’t think anyone should be scared to defend your friends because of this. We have to have more Colins out there, you know, and slowly there can be some change maybe”.

GoFundMe Set Up

According to Greg Denton, one of the owners of Ox, Colin Smith was known as a compassionate individual who took on the role of a caretaker for both restaurant patrons and fellow employees. “He was a lovely, generous, amazing human that will be missed dearly and deeply, by not just ourselves but our entire Ox family,” Denton told OregonLive

Denton organised a GoFundMe campaign for Smith’s family which has raised over $26 000 USD as of July 15.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Denton described Smith as the embodiment of “hospitality”.

“Without thought, he put others’ needs before his own, whether that was picking up a shift for a co-worker, bringing the kitchen employees beverages on a hot night in the kitchen, or making a guest feel that they were in kind, knowledgeable, and friendly hands. His presence at Ox will continue to live on, and his time here will forever inspire waves of compassion and positivity amongst us,” Denton said.

The District Attorney’s office has not yet made a determination as to whether the fatal stabbing should be classified as a hate crime and the case remains an active investigation. Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned and enter a plea on July 18.