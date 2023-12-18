Pope Francis Approves Blessings For Same-Sex Couples, But Strictly No Gay Weddings

International News
Shibu Thomas
December 19, 2023
Image: Photo: Catholic Church England and Wales.

Two years after declaring ‘’God does not bless sin’, the Roman Catholic Church has cleared the decks for priests to conditionally bless same-sex couples. 

Pope Francis approved a ruling that allows priests to bless same-sex couples, reported Vatican News on Monday. The priests will however have to ensure that the blessing does not remotely resemble traditional heterosexual church weddings, which means no blessings for gay couples who are wearing tuxedos or wedding gowns. 

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith issued the Declaration “Fiducia supplicans”, approved by Pope Francis, that allows priests to bless same-sex couples but without any type of ritualization or offering the impression of a marriage.”

The Vatican clarified that the new ruling does not permit gay marriages or change the Church’s traditional teaching that marriage can only be between  a man and a woman. 

Blessings For ‘Irregular’ Couples

The document says that when a couple whose situation is “irregular” seeks blessings from a priest, the ordained minister can consent, but “this gesture of pastoral closeness must avoid any elements that remotely resemble a marriage rite,” said Vatican news. 

The document takes pains to clarify that the blessing for same-sex couples should avoid “any form of confusion or scandal.”

When a gay couple asks for a blessing, the document says it  “should never be imparted in concurrence with the ceremonies of a civil union, and not even in connection with them. Nor can it be performed with any clothing, gestures, or words that are proper to a wedding”. 

The blessing for same-sex couples can instead “find its place in other contexts, such as a visit to a shrine, a meeting with a priest, a prayer recited in a group, or during a pilgrimage”. 

A Major Step

Jesuit priest James Martin said that the new document is a “major step” in the Church’s 2000 year history. 

“The Vatican’s new declaration “Fiducia supplicans” is a majo step forward in the church’s ministry to LGBTQ people and recognizes the deep desire in many Catholic same-sex couples for God’s presence in their loving relationships. It is also a marked shift from the conclusion “God does not and cannot bless sin” from just two years ago. The declaration opens the door to non-liturgical blessings for same-sex couples, something that had been previously off limits for bishops, priests and deacons,” Rev. Martin posted on Twitter. 

“Along with many priests, I will now be delighted to bless my friends in same-sex unions,” added Rev. Martin.



