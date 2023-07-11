Trans Model Rikkie Kollé Makes History, Wins Miss Netherlands Crown

Twenty-two-year-old trans model Rikkie Kollé was crowned Miss Netherlands on Saturday. Rikkie made history as the first trans woman to win the crown and will represent her country in the Miss Universe beauty pageant later this year.

“It’s unreal but I can call myself Miss Netherlands 2023,” Rikkie posted on Instagram soon after her win.

“I am so proud and happy I can’t describe it. I made my community proud and showed it can be done,” Rikkie said and posted a trans flag emoji. “And yes I am a trans woman and I would like to share my story, but I am also Rikkie and that is what counts for me. I did this on my own strength and enjoyed every moment.”

A Role Model

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rikkie Valerie Kollé (@rikkievaleriekolle)

Rikkie said she wanted to be a voice and a role model for young women and the LGBTQI community.

“I know better than anyone what it’s like to feel alone and not be surrounded by only positive thoughts. When I was little Rik and came out as transgender, it wasn’t easy for everyone. I, too, went through it. Today I am stronger than ever before.”

In a video posted to her Instagram last month, Rikkie shared a video on why she chose the word “victory” to describe herself. “As a little boy I conquered all the things that came through my path — and look at me now, standing here as a strong, empowering and confident trans woman”.

A Strong Story

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rikkie Valerie Kollé (@rikkievaleriekolle)

As the new Miss Netherlands, Rikkie said she hoped “to bring about change in society. With the organization behind me, I hope that “little Rik” will become a story that we can leave in the past and not have to repeat in the generation of today. It is never too late and help is always ready. That has always been my guiding principle and I want to pass it along and spread it with my own story and experience.”

The jury for Miss Netherlands 2023 said that Rikkie had a “strong story with a clear mission”.

“Rikkie has radiated throughout the show and has also made the greatest progress in the process,” the jury said, adding that they were “convinced that the organisation will enjoy working with this young woman.”

This year’s Miss Universe beauty pageant is scheduled to be held in El Salvador.





