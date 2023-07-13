US Olympic Swimmer Erica Sullivan Talks Pride And Trans Athletes

Out gay US Olympic swimmer Erica Sullivan has said it is important to make sport a more equitable space for all LGBTQI people and women.

In an interview with USA Today Sports, the 22-year-old swimmer expressed her willingness to serve as a role model for LGBTQI youth and be the representation she lacked during her own upbringing.

Sullivan made her place on the map after placing second to qualify in the event at the 2020 US Olympic Swimming Trials and received a silver medal in the 1500-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Sullivan is currently dating Austin-based activist Izzy Richard.

‘Why I Support Trans Athletes?’

Last year, the long-distance swimmer wrote an essay defending trans swimmer Lia Thomas, who faced backlash after she won a collegiate swimming competition.

In the essay titled, ‘Why I’m Proud to Support Trans Athletes like Lia Thomas’, Sullivan declared that she felt grateful that coming out as gay did not prevent her from participating in the sport she loved, and emphasised that all athletes, regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity should be respected in swimming.

Sullivan stated that she had a responsibility as a role model to use the platform to advocate for the queer community, adding that she could not “sit silently” while a fellow swimmer’s fundamental rights were “put up for debate”.

“All swimmers embody a diverse set of identities and characteristics. What makes us each unique also contributes to our success in the pool. Yet no one questions the validity of how cisgender athletes’ unique traits and skills, or who they are, contribute to their success. However, University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas has been unfairly targeted for just that—for being who she is, a transgender woman,” Sullivan wrote.

The Real Threat To Women’s Sport

Sullivan denounced the claims by those who opposed transgender athletes from participating in sports, as ones that were “protecting women’s sports”, instead raising “real threats” to women’s sports including sexual abuse, harassment, unequal pay, resources, and a lack of women in leadership.

“Transgender girls and women are nowhere on this list. Women’s sports are stronger when all women—including trans women—are protected from discrimination, and free to be their true selves,” Sullivan wrote.

Sullivan told USA Today that the 2024 Olympic games in Paris would likely mark the end of her competitive swimming career. However, her commitment to advocating for LGBTQI rights will continue.

The athlete signed a deal with Speedo in 2021, stating that the company was one of few that had an LGBTQ+ swimmer representing said line.

“They [Speedo] actually came to me about what charity I want them to donate to. I chose (Human Rights Campaign) just because they have done so much good as of late. I think Speedo ended up donating a sum of $40,000, which is absolutely amazing and I’m so grateful…They have truly put in the effort to make sure queer voices are heard within the sport,” she said.