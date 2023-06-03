Latvia Elects Europe’s First Openly Gay Head Of State

The Latvian Parliament has elected the European Union’s first openly gay head of state, choosing long-time minister Edgars Rinkēvičs to be the country’s next president.

In a vote held on Wednesday, March 31 – coincidentally Pride week in the nation’s capital of Riga, Rinkēvičs won a narrow majority of 52 out of 100 votes after three rounds of voting, awarding him the presidency for a four-year term.

“Honored and Humbled”

The president-elect took to social media to celebrate, taking up the position with humility and distinction.

“I am honored and humbled to be elected as President of the Republic of Latvia,” he said in a post.

“I will do my best to serve the people of Latvia well. I thank Members of Parliament for their trust.”

Rinkēvičs has been a mainstay of Latvian politics for over a decade, working in civil service before becoming the nation’s Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2011 – a position he has held since.

Proudly Gay

In 2014, after gaining popularity as an advocate for EU Integration for Latvia, Rinkēvičs would make waves by becoming the country’s first political head to publicly come out.

This proclamation came through twitter on November 2014, where he posted: “I proudly announce I am gay… Good luck all of you…”

He would speak further about championing to improve conditions for queer people and called for Latvia to legally recognise for same-sex partnerships.

“Our country must create a legal framework for all kinds of partnerships,” he said.

“I will fight for it.”

A Push For Progress

The ability for same-sex couples to marry has still not been granted by Latvia in the years since, though civil unions have been available since 2022.

This is in spite of a greater civic push, and multiple court orders and legal recommendations – with the Latvian Parliament failing continually to pass laws recognizing queer-aligned partnerships.

Ultimately, though the position is largely ceremonial, Rinkēvičs appointment to presidency signals some progress for the European nation – wherein he will obtain executive authority, and also represent Latvia on the world stage.