Legendary Australian Showgirl Carlotta Celebrates 80th Birthday

Carlotta, one of Australia’s most glamorous and legendary showgirls, celebrated her 80th birthday over the weekend.

On Saturday, at a Gold Coast cafe in Queensland, Carlotta celebrated with friends.

‘For God’s Sake… Cherish Your Friends’

In a video posted to TikTok by fellow showgirl and friend Penny Clifford, Clifford wrote, “A beautiful moment from Carlotta’s 80th Birthday last night on the glittering Gold Coast..”

Clifford shared Carlotta’s speech where she stressed the importance of the word ‘friend’.

“That word means so much to me,” Carlotta said in the video.

“80 years of making friends, losing friends. If you are here celebrating with me tonight, you know what I mean?

“For those who are not with me, who I’ve lost, or are in hospital this week. My thoughts are with you and I know your spirit is with me.

“I just want to thank you all… I’ve had a very hard week because I’ve lost a dear friend again, and I’ve got another one that’s very sick.”

She then stressed, “I’m so grateful you all turned up, but for God’s sake, in life, cherish your friends. Because without a friend, you’ve got nothing.”

‘A Sensational Birthday Party’

In a post to Instagram, Carlotta reiterated this thanks, writing, “Thank you all for a sensational birthday party love you all cheers Carlotta.”

‘Wickedly Wonderful’

Friends and fans shared well-wishes and congratulations.

Former journalist and friend Jessica Rowe posted to Instagram a photo of the two, and wrote, “What a night celebrating Carlotta’s 80th birthday! She is one of the kindest women I know, wickedly wonderful & I love her to pieces. (How amazing is her fascinator- and her sequin gown.. of course she made it all)”

Cabaret singer Rhonda Burchmore commented, “Happiest birthday glorious woman.”

62 Years In The Industry

In 1959, Carlotta started her career in Kings Cross as a Les Girls showgirl.

In 2020, she was made a Member of the Order of Australia for her work in the performing arts and for her service to Queer communities.

In 2021, she announced her retirement from the industry after 62 years.