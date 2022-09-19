—

Thousands of LGBTQI activists and allies took to the streets of Belgrade for the EuroPride 2022 March on September 17, 2022, in the face of a police ban that was withdrawn at the eleventh hour and threats from right-wing Christian protesters.

EuroPride 2022, hosted by Belgrade Pride, was hailed by European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA) as the “most important in the event’s 30 year history”.

More than 7,000 police personnel were deployed to ensure the Parade passed off peacefully, after calls from homophobes to disrupt the event. Police formed a protective corridor around the Pride participants as football hooligans, anti-gay right-wing and religious protesters threw projectiles and clashed, reported Balkan Insights.

According to EPOA, several LGBTQI activists were attacked as they left the closing concert. One person was reportedly attacked at an LGBTQI venue. Police arrested around 64 violent protesters.

Turning Point For LGBTQI Equality In Serbia

“We must acknowledge that the difficulties organisers faced in recent weeks was caused by inflammatory remarks made by the Serbian President, and then a failure of the Prime Minister and police to respect basic freedoms and rights. The eleventh hour reprieve from the Prime Minister yesterday was too little, too late. She can now show leadership by ensuring that all those who attacked our participants are brought to justice,” Kristine Garina, President of EPOA said in a statement.

“EuroPride in Belgrade will go down in history as a turning point for LGBTI+ equality in Serbia and the wider Western Balkans region. We showed that Pride is not a threat to anyone, and whilst we marched peacefully, it was the far right, nationalists and fundamentalist Christians who battled police,” said Garina.

Bishop Had Called For Armed Attacks On EuroPride 2022

Last month, a Serbian Orthodox Church Bishop had called for armed attacks on LGBTQI people marching in EuroPride. Subsequently, Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić had called off the march citing “security concerns”. Ahead of EuroPride, the city witnessed large anti-LGBTQI street protests, including one led by church clergy.

Belgrade Pride had said they would go ahead with the event, following which police banned the Parade route. The organisers had said that they would defy the ban and use their “democratic right to civil disobedience and protest in front of the Constitutional court”.

I wrote Thursday that we ignore Serbia's and the broader Balkans' far right at our peril. Watching clips of football hooligans trying to march towards @belgradepride @EuroPride shouting "kill the fa**ots", assaulting journalists and throwing stun grenades at police (below) is why https://t.co/pIc06CVmil pic.twitter.com/wHveq1PzVc — Michael Colborne (@ColborneMichael) September 17, 2022

Hours before the march, Serbia’s out gay Prime Minister Ana Brnabić intervened and personally authorised the March to go ahead, assuring that she would “guarantee the safety of everyone on the streets of Belgrade today”.

EuroPride 2023 Is In Malta

“Congratulations to Belgrade Pride on delivering a fantastic EuroPride 2022,” posted 78er Robyn Kennedy, who was in Belgrade to participate in EuroPride.

“While a number of riot police filled the streets to keep any violence at bay, the Pride March was full of colour, music & love,” MEP Maria Walsh posted on Facebook, adding, “This trip is important to show solidarity and advocate for equality, and celebrate the immense value of diversity across the European Union.”

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, said at the closing of the International Human Rights Conference held in Belgrade for Europride 2022, that while LGBTQI visibility was growing, “the resistance to this year’s EuroPride is a stark reminder that the work is not complete and that we are going through difficult times.”

“In recent years, several member states have taken steps to roll back the rights of LGBTI people. Powerful anti-gender movements are whipping intolerance and hatred across the continent,” said Mijatović, adding that it was important to be visible and vocal until LGBTQI people can fully enjoy their human rights.

Malta, ranked as the most LGBTQI friendly country In Europe, will host EuroPride 2023.







