A 21-year-old fan of American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer from Lafayette, Louisiana has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a gay man with the intention of murdering and dismembering him, as part of a scheme to abduct and murder Grindr users.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses a hate crime, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

On June 20, 2020, Chance Seneca used Grindr to lure 19-year-old Holden White. Seneca arranged to meet White and then drove him to an isolated house. Seneca then he took out a handgun and asked White to put on handcuffs for a sexual encounter.

There Was Blood All Over…

In a 2020 interview with The Acadiana Advocate, White said that Senecca wrapped a cord around his throat and started pulling him backwards. White passed out and woke up to find himself bloodied and lying in a bathtub.

“There was just blood all over my chest and stuff… He was just kind of sitting there watching me,” White had said. White suffered six stab wound to the neck, blunt force trauma to the head and deep cuts to his wrists that almost sawed off his hands.

Hate Crime Charges

“The actions and intentions of the defendant in this case were shocking,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a statement.

“The internet should be accessible and safe for all Americans, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation. The Justice Department will continue to identify and hold accountable anyone who uses online spaces as a means to terrorize or abuse others.”

If convicted of the kidnapping charge, Senecca faces life in prison. He faces additional punishment if the court finds “beyond a reasonable doubt that he intentionally selected the victim because of the victim’s actual or perceived gender or sexual orientation,” said the Justice Department.

“The facts surrounding the events that took place in this case are very disturbing,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown for the Western District of Louisiana in a statement. “It is nothing short of miraculous that the victims who endured the vicious attacks from this defendant survived. We will continue to fight to seek justice for victims who suffer at the hands of defendants such as this.”

