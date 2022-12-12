—

Out actor, Jonathan Bennett has claimed the mantle of “gay king of Christmas.”

The Holiday Sitter will be the Hallmark Channel’s first queer-centric Christmas romantic comedy.

In the movie, Bennett plays gay workaholic bachelor Sam. When his sister and her husband have to go out of town unexpectedly, Sam is forced to babysit his niece and nephew, instead of going on a trip to Hawaii. Completely out of his element, Sam seeks help from Jason (George Krissa), the handsome guy next door.

Inspired By Uncle Buck

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about his inspiration for the movie, Bennett said “when I was shooting a different holiday movie for Hallmark in Utah, I became friends with the family that owned the house where we were shooting, and they had four kids. I would spend time with the kids on set, and the parents would crack up because I didn’t really understand how kids worked.”

‘A Safe Space To Tell Queer Stories’

Talking about what it was like to be involved in Hallmark’s first queer-centric movie, Bennett said, “We’re opening new doors by telling this story on the network, and a lot of people are gonna feel represented and feel like they see themselves on screen.

“But for me personally, why it’s such an important moment is because of how Hallmark Channel has created a safe space for queer people to tell stories. By having that door wide open, we’ll be able to tell more. It’s the best thing in the world — they literally created the safest space to tell queer stories.”

The movie also stars Donia Kash (A Million Little Things), Chelsea Hobbs (Make It or Break It), Matthew James Dowden (The Christmas Promise), Nathan Parrott (Lost in Space), and Everett Andres (Supergirl).

The Holiday Sitter comes out December 12 on The Hallmark Channel.