MMA Coach And Fighters Volunteer To Be Security For A Drag Show In West Virginia

With the rise in anti-LGBTQI+ and anti-drag sentiment in the United States, a mixed martial arts coach and his fighters have stepped up to offer security for a drag brunch in West Virginia.

This altruistic act comes after a drag event originally scheduled to happen on the 26th of February at Primanti Bros. Restaurant & Bar in West Virginia was forced to cancel due to the venue receiving threats.

The threats also extended to the performers and patrons, as reported to the local news station WTRF. The event’s producers released a statement of cancellation, stating that “they’ve decided for the safety [sic] of everyone involved to cancel the event.”

“We couldn’t wait to party with you all, support the local lgbtqia+ community, and show that a little glitter never hurt anyone. We hope in the near future we can try to bring another brunch to the area,” they said.

“Don’t attack the drag queens”

In response to the cancellation, Johnathan Haught commented and offered that he and “a couple of my fighters to work security if Primanti Bros. decides to reschedule their drag brunch.”

“I’m sure we can make sure the event stays safe,” Haught said.

“I’m not afraid to stand up to people, and I train to fight people all day, every day, so if somebody really wants to attack somebody, let them attack me instead.”

“Don’t attack the drag queens.”

While there hasn’t been any news of the drag brunch being rescheduled, Haught and his fighters are standing at the ready if it does happen.

I volunteer myself and my fighters to stand guard so that people can do exactly what they want to do,” he said, as reported by NBCNews.