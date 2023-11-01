AFLW Power Couple Announce The Birth Of Their First Child

Adelaide AFLW captain Chelsea Randall and retired premiership player Marijana Rajcic have become parents for the first time.

In April this year, the couple announced that they were expecting. The power couple shared the exciting news of the birth of their first child to Instagram.

The three-time All-Australian player posted photos of their baby boy to the social media platform, with the caption reading “Welcome to the world Tomi Randall. Our beautiful boy. We are SO in love.”

The first photo shows the couple looking at their newborn baby while the other is a photograph of baby Tomi wrapped up in his hospital blanket.

In 2020, Randall and Rajcic competed on the reality TV show The Amazing Race Australia 5. After the show, the couple revealed that they had begun a relationship a few weeks before the start of filming.

The power couple announced their engagement in March this year, sharing the news on Instagram, with the caption, “It’s a big YES”. Randall wrote on the post, “My everything #yesinfinitytimesover.”

Power Couple

The couple have previously played together for the Crows as teammates since 2018. Rajcic played soccer at an elite level and captained Adelaide United before making the switch to AFLW. She announced her retirement from AFLW in January after 50 games but has remained with Adelaide in an assistant coaching role.

In her retirement announcement, Rajcic said: “AFLW and the Adelaide Crows changed my life for the better seven years ago. It’s been an unbelievable journey with so many unforgettable memories and special friendships”.

“I am incredibly grateful to the club for taking a chance on a girl who played the round ball game, and to all of those who have played a part in my journey. A big thank you to my family for their support and to my partner Chelsea – the best thing to come out of my AFLW career”, she added.

Friends Wish Couple

Rajcic’s fiancé Randall was named the club’s inaugural AFL Women’s captain in January 2017 and has previously been nominated by her teammates for the AFLW Players’ Most Valuable Player Award. The captain also works as an AFL development coach in the men’s coaching ranks.

Friends of both athletes responded to the news and flooded their posts with congratulations.

Adelaide Football Club player Rory Sloane wrote, “Unbelievable you two.. massive congratulations”, while Matildas player Charlotte Grant wrote, “Congrats” with heart-eye emojis.

Another Adelaide Football Club player Taylor Walker expressed his joy at the news, writing “Yessssssss congratulations legends amazing news! Welcome Tomi”, adding blue hearts to his comment.





