Football Australia Accelerates Plans For Trans-Inclusive Policy In Response To Growing Anti-Trans Sentiment
Football Australia (FA) will be accelerating the development of a national High-Performance Inclusion Policy that will ensure inclusivity for trans and gender-diverse people.
This comes in response to an Australian anti-trans rights activist allegedly targeting a number of women across New South Wales, including the malicious act of publishing their private information without consent.
ABC Sport reported that the state’s police and other sources have confirmed that an investigation is currently being conducted into Kirralie Smith.
Smith is the self-appointed director of an anti-trans group called Binary Australia. It’s been alleged that Smith has utilised multiple online platforms to abuse and harass women players and football organisations.
Football NSW (FNSW) and FA have also been subjected to harassment and abuse, with the ABC reporting that FA has received almost 2,700 emails from Binary Australia’s campaigns page.
FNSW and FA’s current inclusion policy lines up with the Australian Human Rights Commission community guidelines, which state that registered players are allowed to participate in competitions that match their gender identity.
Policy Approved Before World Cup
FA aims to have its new policy approved before the commencement of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand.
“As part of the policy development process, Football Australia has progressed planning and established a Football Working Group (FWG) responsible for crafting the policy and making recommendations for Football Australia approval prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™,” the statement read.
“Throughout the process, Football Australia will be delivering LGBTQI+ training and support resources to the football community through its partnership with Pride in Sport.
“The aim of this training will be to provide the Australian Football community with a greater understanding of the lived experience of LGBTQI+ communities and their participation in sport.”
