Harry Styles Touches Down In Australia

Harry Styles Touches Down In Australia

Arts & Entertainment National News News
Douglas Magaletti
Douglas Magaletti
February 21, 2023

Pop superstar Harry Styles touched down in Perth on Monday as he began the Australian leg of his Love on Tour world tour. 

[showads ad=MREC]Performing in front of 30,000 fans at Perth’s HBF Park, Styles sang many of his popular hits, including Sign of the Times, Golden, and Watermelon Sugar.

He also did a shoey, drinking liquid out of his own shoe, as the crowd cheered him on. 

“This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever…,” Styles said, just prior to downing the contents of his shoe. 

The Australian leg of the tour will continue till March 4. The tour is heading to Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Friday, then to Gold Coast, and then on to Sydney. 

Advertisement

Styles is well known in the music industry and has turned heads on fashion runways, wearing clothes like dresses and gowns, comfortable to blur gender ‘norms’. 

[showads ad=MREC2]Styles praised this blurring of lines when it comes to music, fashion, and sexuality in an interview with The Guardian in 2019. While addressing the speculation of whether he was bisexual or not, Styles said, “It’s not a case of: ‘I’m not telling you cause I don’t want to tell you.’ It’s not: ‘Ooh, this is mine and it’s not yours.’ It’s: ‘Who cares?’ Does that make sense? It’s just: ‘Who cares?’”

Last year Styles starred in the gay drama My Policeman. In the film, set in the 1950s England, Styles plays Tom, a policeman, in a love triangle with school teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) and Patrick (David Dawson), a museum curator. 

[showads ad=FOOT]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

related articles

Perth Band Voyager Will Represent Australia At Eurovision 2023
February 22, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Perth Band Voyager Will Represent Australia At Eurovision 2023
Arts & Entertainment Music National News
Australian Porn Star Liam Ellis Says He Injured His Penis At Work
February 22, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Australian Porn Star Liam Ellis Says He Injured His Penis At Work
National News News
Liberal MP Moira Deeming Uses First Speech To Victorian Parliament To Air Anti-Trans Views
February 22, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Liberal MP Moira Deeming Uses First Speech To Victorian Parliament To Air Anti-Trans Views
National News News Victorian News