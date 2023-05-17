Mark Latham Lodges Counter-Complaint Against Out Gay Sydney MP Alex Greenwich

One Nation MLC Mark Latham, who is being investigated by NSW Police over his homophobic tweets against Alex Greenwich, on Wednesday said that he had lodged a counter-complaint against the out gay Independent Sydney MP.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses hateful homophobic comments, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Wednesday, May 17, 5 pm, was the deadline given to Latham by Greenwich to either apologise for his homophobic tweets or face defamation proceedings.

Latham failed to apologise and instead filed a counter-complaint against Greenwich. Latham revealed that he had asked the NSW Police to investigate Greenwich, over what he called “menacing words” used against him on social media.

Greenwich said that he would launch defamation action against One Nation’s NSW leader in the coming days. “This is not a process I enter into lightly, and a process I wish I didn’t have to engage in. However, Mr Latham’s homophobic, sexualised attack has exposed me to contempt, ridicule and extreme abuse, based on my sexuality, and demands action,” Greenwich said.

Anti-Gay Slurs

In a post on social media on Wednesday, Latham claimed that he had “reported possible crimes” to the NSW Police.

“Alex Greenwich MP used his social media to attack all aspects of my life (as a human being) as extremely dangerous and disgusting. This was a reckless, ill-informed and malicious attack on everything I do: my love of my children, my sexuality, my work in the community in which I live and my role as a NSW parliamentarian,” Latham claimed.

“Greenwich has built his political career around saying that ‘words have consequences’ and ‘words can cause violence’. By his own standards, he must take responsibility for menacing words that remain on his Facebook dent page.”

Latham had used anti-gay slurs against Greenwich, after the Sydney MP condemned him over the attacks on peaceful LGBTQI protestors by around 250 far-right Christian men outside a Belfield Church where the One Nation leader was due to give a speech in March 2023.

A police officer was injured in the attack, and three persons were arrested over the incident. In a post on social media, Greenwich called Latham a “disgusting human being”.

On March 30, 2023, a Twitter user shared Greenwich’s statement and Latham responded with hateful rhetoric. “Disgusting? How does that compare with sticking your d*** up a bloke’s a*** and covering it with s***?” Latham tweeted.

After other users called him out for his homophobia, Latham doubled down. “Greenwich and co. can do that until it falls off, as far as I’m concerned. But calling others disgusting? Nah,” Latham said. He later deleted both posts.

In April 2023, Latham defended his comments and claimed that he was speaking for straight men who felt that gay sex was pukeworthy.

Enough Is Enough

Earlier this month, in a press statement, Greenwich said “enough is enough”.

“I’ve been openly gay in public life for 15 years and in NSW Parliament for over 10 years, and never have I experienced such a homophobic, sexualised attack that exposed me to contempt, ridicule and extreme abuse, based on my sexuality,” Greenwich said, adding, “It’s 2023 and LGBTQIA+ Australians shouldn’t have to put up with abuse that targets our sexuality, character, or ability to do our jobs.”

In addition to the defamation notice over the anti-gay slur used against him, Greenwich, said he had also lodged a complaint of homosexual vilification against Latham with the Anti-Discrimination Board of NSW. and filed a police complaint against him for using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.

Last week, political campaign group Climate 200, announced that it was helping raise funds to support Greenwich’s legal fight against Latham. Around $26,000 have been raised and a donor has promised to match the next $25,000 in donations.

“We are helping Alex Greenwich stand up to Mark Latham. No one should have to tolerate homophobic abuse,” the group posted on Twitter.

“As an organisation that champions greater integrity in parliament & gender equality, we say good on you Alex for standing up for better standards of behaviour.”