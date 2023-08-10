New LGBT Nightclub Carousel Is Coming To Oxford Street In September

A new Queer venue is opening on Oxford Street next month.

Located at the site of the former Nevermind nightclub, Carousel Bar & Ballroom will be opening its doors with a Grand Opening on September 1.

Advertised as a “cabaret-inspired sleazy 70’s discothèque”, Carousel is owned by promoter, DJ, and founder of S*A*S*H, Kerry Wallace.

Wallace: ‘I’d Like To Formally Introduce You All To My New Baby’

On August 1, Wallace posted to Facebook, “I’d like to formally introduce you all to my new baby and Oxford Street’s newest nightclub, Carousel Bar & Ballroom.”

“Most of you are aware of my newest venture into ownership of the new nightclub on Oxford Street, but of course, one of the first questions that arises (amongst many) is, what do we call it?”

Carousel’s Origin Story

Explaining the origin of the name, Wallace recalled that during the renovation, management came to the conclusion that the existing stage was too big. In order to maximise the dance floor, the stage size was reduced.

“What we found underneath wasn’t something to be expected & then by default, history told us exactly what this venue was to be called for it’s future.

“We revealed a carousel stage from the 1960s that had been silently living underneath two stages on top of it, one of them from the Byblos era & the last one on top we believe to be Havana.

“Perfectly intact, 60+ years old, the Carousel stage presented itself alongside its little wheels that had spun many times around, our decision was made, Carousel Bar & Ballroom was born.”

Back in April, after being open for 62 days, Nevermind nightclub announced it was “temporarily” closing its doors, citing that the “atmosphere on Oxford Street is on the quieter side.”

In June, Nevermind sold its venue lease to Wallace.