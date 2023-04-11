Police Appeal After 54-Year-Old Man Inappropriately Touched Inside Sydney Shop

The NSW Police said they have launched an investigation after a 54-year-old man complained that he was inappropriately touched by another man inside a shop in Glebe, an inner-west suburb of Sydney.

The detectives have appealed for information and released images of a man who they say may be able to assist with the investigation.

According to the police, the incident occurred inside a shop on Parramatta Road, Glebe around 10.50 am on Monday, April 10, 2023. The victim was approached by an unknown man, who then allegedly touched him inappropriately.

NSW Police Release Images

“Officers attached to Leichhardt Police Area Command were notified and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident,” said an NSW Police spokesperson in a statement.

The person of interest that the police would like to talk to is described as a man in his 60s, of Caucasian appearance about 170cm tall, and of large build. In the images released by police, the man is seen wearing a grey coat, black shorts and a dark blue bucket hat.

NSW Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.