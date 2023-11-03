Sydney Catholic School Revokes Ban, Allows Student To Bring Her Girlfriend To Year 12 Formal

A Sydney Catholic school has rolled back its policy to ban students from bringing their same-sex partners to the Year 12 formal. LGBTQI advocates and public figures, including Premier Chris Minns and One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, had slammed the school’s discriminatory policy.

Abbie Frankland, a student of St. Ursula’s in Kingsgrove, in southeast Sydney, started a change.org petition after being told that the school would not allow her girlfriend Emily to attend the Year 12 formal. The petition gathered over 4900 signatures.

On Friday, Frankland posted an update on the change.org page and titled it ‘Victory’.

“Today, we are thrilled to share (that) we received a decision from the school, and they have granted permission for me to attend the school formal with my girlfriend Emily!,” Frankland revealed.

The student thanked everyone who supported her petition, calling on the school to revoke its discriminatory policy.

“To everyone who signed our petition, shared our story, and stood with us in solidarity: a heartfelt thank you. Your support has made a difference. We hope that our story can inspire others to challenge discriminatory policies and practices wherever they exist,” added Frankland.

Lack Of Protections For LGBTQI Students

According to Equality Australia, Frankland’s petition exposed the fact that NSW did not adequately protect LGBTQI students from discrimination in both religious and secular schools.

“Sadly, Abbie’s case is only the tip of the iceberg. We know of children who have been expelled, denied leadership positions, told they are going to hell, forced into ‘counselling’ or advised to live celibate lives,” Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown said in a statement.

Equality Australia called for urgent law reforms. “We need urgent reform in this area so young people like Abbie can feel welcome, safe and free to enjoy every aspect of school life. Students deserve the same protections regardless of where they go to school,” said Brown.

Student Calls Out Discriminatory Policy

Frankland started the petition last month after discovering that the school’s policy prevented her from taking Emily to the Year 12 formal.

“This policy not only discriminates against LGBTQ+ students but also puts us in a difficult financial situation as we are left with non-refundable tickets and clothes that were bought specifically for this occasion,” Frankland said.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, known for her anti-LGBTQI views, in a surprise move rallied to support Frankland’s petition.

“I can’t see any problem with it,” Hanson said on Sky News. “We’ve allowed same-sex marriage in Australia, that was voted in a plebiscite by the Australian people – we actually see it on a daily basis on our TV programs we watch,” said Hanson, adding, “It’s a part of life so I think to deny these two girls to go to the formal is ridiculous.”





