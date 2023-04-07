Sydney Gay Club ARQ Says Not Affilated With Rival Oxford Street Venue Nevermind

Sydney’s legendary gay bar ARQ has distanced itself from rival Oxford Street venue Nevermind.

In a statement posted to its social media accounts, ARQ clarified it was a “standalone venue” with no business affiliation to any other venue on Sydney’s gay strip Oxford Street.

“ARQ would like to address the rumours and misinformation that has been circulating in the community recently,” the statement started.

“ARQ Sydney has never been associated with Nevermind nor do any of our management have any involvement in the operation of Nevermind.”

“ARQ Sydney has no commercial relationship with any of Nevermind or Kings Experiences suppliers, performers, DJ’s or Production Personnel or any other Parties engaged by Nevermind or Kings Experiences,” the venue added.

ARQ Reopens

However, the statement appeared to have the exact opposite reaction than intended, sparking more rumours in Sydney’s gay scene.

ARQ originally opened in 1999 and achieved iconic status on Oxford Street and beyond, with top local and international acts, including an appearance by Lady Gaga.

Following COVID lockdowns, ARQ and Bodyline Spa closed down within a span of a few months in 2020-2021.

Twice ARQ and neighbouring Bodyline Sauna at 4-10 Taylor Street in Darlinghurst were listed for sale in August 2021 and September 2021 for around $ 50 million. The listings were pulled and owner Shadd Daniel Danesi said the venues would reopen.

ARQ And Kings Experiences

ARQ reopened on December 16, 2022, ahead of Sydney WorldPride 2023, and rumours have swirled around that Bodyline would reopen soon.

Days before it reopened, ARQ was forced to clarify the involvement of Mark Richerdson and his company Kings Experiences. Richardson, the owner of now-closed down Barangaroo restaurant Bel & Brio, was accused by his former employees of underpaying staff.

ARQ in a statement to Star Observer in December 2022, said that the venue “remains under the sole management of Mr Danesi who has successfully operated the club for over 20 years.”

“As a separate entity, Mark has been involved with Kings Experiences, which will only provide entertainment acts to ARQ.

Kings Experiences connections with rival venue Nevermind seems to be the reason ARQ posted the latest statement.

In the new statement, ARQ said it was “independent of Kings Experiences which does not occupy our premises.”

Nevermind responded to ARQ’s statement with its own non-statement. “OH NEVERMIND BABE!! No statement needed here to get ahead of all of the Nevermind events,” the venue posted on its social media page.

Watch this space for the next twist in this saga between rival gay nightclubs in Sydney.






