Teenager Faces Homophobic Abuse Over Rainbow Shoelace Project

Abbie Kelly, the 13-year-old advocate and founder of the Rainbow Shoelace Project, has been subjected to bullying following IDAHOBIT celebrations at school.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses anti-LGBTQI bullying, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

After celebrating IDAHOBIT by raising a pride flag at Abbie’s school in Broken Hill, abuse and bullying at the school have dramatically increased for the teenager. After raising the flag, 20 to 30 students began to verbally abuse the teenager regarding the legitimacy of the flag and yelling at her to take it down.

Abbie’s mother, Sophie Kelly told ABC Broken Hill about the increased abuse towards her daughter on a “daily basis.”

“They were using lots of slurs and swear words while yelling at her and were making plans on how to take the flag down… People were just having a go at her while she was walking down the hallway,” said Sophie.

The increased backlash has continued to impact Abbie following her attendance promoting the Rainbow Shoelace Project at WorldPride earlier this year.

‘She’s Paving The Way’

With criticism from school members, Sophie has acknowledged Abbie’s sustained resilience in her efforts to promote equality, saying, “She’s never hesitated, no matter how hard it’s gotten.”

​​“I’m so proud of her… She’s paving the way. By the time she’s finished high school, the kids are hopefully going to be so used to seeing the flag, it won’t be an issue for the next kids.”

Starting the project in March 2022, Abbie adorned rainbow-aligned beads on her shoes to school as a symbol of hope during times of bullying.

Speaking with the Star Observer earlier in the year, Abbie explained: “When you’re experiencing homophobia and bullying, you tend to look down, and by looking down and seeing those little rainbow beads on someone’s shoelaces, it can just change your life, it can change the way you see the world.”

Abbie has continued to wear her rainbow shoelaces and has helped encourage others in her local community, across the country and around the world to show their support towards LGBTQI individuals.

Over 115,000 packs of beads have been handed out since the launch. Abbie continues to document the project’s success on their website and on social media.