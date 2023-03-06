Out Gay Australian Basketballer Isaac Humphries Reveals He Struggled With Mental Health

Isaac Humphries has spoken out about his experiences following his emotional coming out to the basketball league in November last year.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses suicide ideation, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The basketball player shared the news with his teammates from Melbourne United in a locker room video that was shared with his 70, 000 Instagram followers at the time.

The Australian Boomers player has revealed that despite his struggle to come to terms with his sexuality, coming out publicly was the right thing to do, with the hope that by doing, so he’d encourage others to do the same.

Australia’s Only Gay Basketballer

Humphries spoke to Today on Friday, describing the feeling of being the “only openly gay player to play for their nation (in basketball) ever” as a “pretty special honour”.

Last November, Humphries addressed his teammates, sharing his inner turmoil and fear of not being accepted or the possible experiences of homophobia that he would have to face if he came out.

He was candid about his mental health struggles and the inability to be comfortable in his own skin because the fear of other people knowing had become overwhelming.

“I couldn‘t be who I am, and I attempted to take my life. The main reason behind me becoming so low and being at that point is because I was very much struggling with my sexuality and coming to terms with the fact that I’m gay,” Humphries said.

I Don’t Wanna Hide Anymore

The athlete described feelings of hatred and shame about himself, stating that he believed he “could not be that person within our environment, within a basketball environment”, and that it was not until he found himself in a community that was welcoming, “full of pride and happiness and joy”, that it was a wake-up call for him.

“But then came the big question mark of how do I be a basketball player, and how do I join a new team when I‘ve finally come to terms with this about myself and I don’t wanna hide who I am anymore.”

The basketball player spoke to Body and Soul, telling them there was a time in his life when “I didn’t think I would get past 26, 25”.

However, since coming out Humphries enjoyed his first World Pride and Sydney Mardi Gras and described life as “fantastic”.

Queer Athletes

The basketball centre expressed urgency and desire to have representation and voices in places like men’s sports, especially queer athletes because he believed this would reduce the fear of coming out if other young questioning children could see their role models happily out.

“Just because homophobia is not in your immediate line of thinking doesn’t mean it’s not affecting a lot of people…Someone who is battling every day with thoughts about suicide, and sees my video and has a tiny bit of hope – that’s who cares. It’s me, who had no example to look up to as a gay man in basketball – I care,” Humphries told the Sydney Morning Herald.

His decision to come out to his teammates and the public transpired from a desire to stop hiding his sexuality.

“I decided that if I’m gonna join a team, that I’m gonna come out publicly, and just make sure people know that you can live. And you don’t have to hide, just because you’re an athlete,” he said.