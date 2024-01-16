Out Gay Former Socceroo And Olympian Stephen Laybutt Dies Aged 46

Australian footballer Stephen Laybutt, who came out as gay after retiring from football, has died aged 46.

NSW police on Monday confirmed that Stephen’s body was found in bushland near Cabarita in the Tweed region on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

“The circumstances surrounding his death are not being treated as suspicious,” NSW Police said in a statement.

Stephen, a resident of Elizabeth Bay in Sydney, was visiting friends in Casuarina. “When he couldn’t be located or contacted on Saturday morning, he was reported missing to police,” police said.

“Following an extensive search, a body – believed to be that of the missing man – was located in bushland near Cabarita about 7 pm,” the police added.

Socceroo And Olympian

Stephen represented the Australian Men’s Senior National Team, the Socceroos, from 2000 to 2004. Stephen also represented Australia at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

His professional career ended in 2008 following a ruptured Achilles tendon. Stephen came out as gay after he retired from the game. “[My sexuality] had a massive effect on my career. I wish I’d played in a World Cup – but it was still a half-decent career. A few rumours went around, some media approached me, but I didn’t return their calls,” Stephen told the Star Observer.

Stephen has been with his partner, Michael Lutteral since 2010, and started working at Sydney’s St Vincent’s Private in 2019 in the rehabilitation unit. He donated his kidney to Ian Pavey, 67, a patient at St Vincent’s Hospital, saying he “just thought it was the right thing to do.”

Tributes Flow For Stephen Laybutt

Tributes flow for the ex-Socceroos player. Football Australia said Stephen was a “skilled centre-back” who proudly represented the national team and made a “significant impact”.

“Stephen’s journey from domestic leagues to the international stage exemplified dedication, skill, and the spirit of Australian football,” said James Johnson, CEO of Football Australia.

“His contributions to the Socceroos, especially during the OFC Nations Cup victories and the Sydney 2000 Olympics, have left a lasting legacy in our football community.”

Johnson said Stephen would be remembered, “not just for his accomplishments on the field but also for his character and the positive influence he had on those around him.”

“Stephen represented the very best of Australian football – talent, perseverance, and a commitment to excellence. His memorable performances for the Socceroos and his significant role in pivotal victories will forever be etched in the annals of our football history,” Anter Isaac, Chair of Football Australia said.





