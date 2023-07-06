Out Matildas Star Sam Kerr Unhappy With FIFA’s Rainbow Armband Ban

Australian captain Sam Kerr has made the tough call to not wear the rainbow captain’s armband during the upcoming Women’s World Cup, to avoid “putting everything at risk”.

Last week, FIFA announced that players at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will not be able to wear the rainbow armband in support of LGBTQI rights. The governing body offered a selection of eight officially sanctioned armbands that team captains can wear throughout the tournament instead.

The armbands will bear the following messages: Unite for Inclusion, Unite for Indigenous Peoples, Unite for Gender Equality, Unite for Peace, Unite for Education for All, Unite for Zero Hunger, Unite for Ending Violence Against Women, and Football is Joy, Peace, Love, Hope, and Passion.

‘We Expected It’

The Matildas star expressed concern regarding the potential consequences of wearing the rainbow captain’s armband during the upcoming home tournament.

“Firstly, we kind of expected it. I didn’t expect them to change it. Obviously, we would love to wear it – like most of the teams in the whole world, everyone has voiced that they would love to wear it,” Kerr said.

Kerr reflected on the Men’s World Cup in Qatar last year, speaking about England captain Harry Kane deciding against wearing the “OneLove” rainbow armband during the game with Iran following threats by FIFA’s sporting sanctions to give yellow cards to captains before the games had commenced.

“But I think you saw with the Men’s World Cup, Harry Kane for example, first game if he had worn it, yellow card, if he’d got a yellow card again, he would’ve been sent off.

So, for me it’s not worth the risk; putting the team at risk; putting everything at risk; and there will be multiple opportunities where I get to use my voice for things,” Kerr said.

Rainbow Jerseys

The Matildas became the first national team to wear rainbow numbers on their jerseys to celebrate Sydney WorldPride during their game against Spain in February, in celebration of Sydney WorldPride 2023.

Kerr was photographed embracing her girlfriend Kristie Mewis on the field at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the bronze medal match between Australia and the US.

The all-time leading Australian international scorer went public about her relationship with United States international Kristie Mewis, posting a picture of the couple to Instagram in late 2021.

The Matildas star also made history by becoming the first female footballer to appear on a FIFA video game global cover last year. Professional Footballers Australia co-chief executive and former Matildas striker Kate Gill condemned FIFA’s decision to prevent players from donning the rainbow armband, describing the action as hypocritical.

“In authentically raising their voices they have been powerful allies for many. FIFA is now attempting to define for these same players and their peers around the world, the limits of their freedom of expression regarding human rights, whilst at the same time stating that football unites the world and can shine a spotlight on important causes”, Gill told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Gill praised the Matildas for being at the forefront of the “pursuit of gender equality, LGBTI+ inclusion and ensuring that sport is a genuine force for good”, adding that “good allyship” required courage and “being an apologist for those who are unwilling to respect human rights is the exact opposite”.





