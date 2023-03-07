Oxford Street Wants Rainbow Signage, Pride Art Works To Stay After WorldPride

With Sydney WorldPride 2023 in the rearview mirror, what will be happening to all the glam, rainbows, and pride artwork along Oxford Street?

There seems to be a consensus among residents, shop owners, and Mardi Gras officials that these rainbows stay permanently, if not increased.

General Manager of Burdekin Hotel Aran Tanaka Van de Ven told Star Observer that the artworks have brought some light and colour back to Oxford Street.

“The artwork over other iconic venues (e.g. Kinselas) I think has also set the tone for the area as creative and progressive area,” he said.

Developing The Identity Of Oxford Street

Van de Ven also believes that “the awning lights along the strip have been pivotal in creating a vibrant and queer atmosphere – supporting the permanent installation of these (if on lease) on the buildings is important.”

He added, “I think the drop-down street banners are important to develop the identity of the street, and hanging progress flags should be a permanent installation.”

Speaking about the permanence of their large painted progress pride flag mural that runs vertically up the Hyde Park facing side of the building, Van de Ven revealed that the art will stay for 24 months.

“Our rainbow mural is currently approved until 20th March 2025 – which we intend to keep. We feel it helps set the atmosphere of Oxford Street – identifying it not only as a gay strip, but inclusive of all queer identities (something which we feel needs to be highlighted more throughout, and increasing the inclusivity of trans, lesbian, etc. persons).”

According to a City of Sydney spokesperson, the City “will negotiate with the [Burdekin Hotel] building owner as to whether they want it removed, renewed, or replaced with something else.”

Rainbow Lighting On Oxford Street

Owner of Sax Fetish, Wayne Nicol, in an earlier interview with Star Observer, said, “Sax regularly lights up our façade in colours appropriate for any special event, occasion or day. Red for World AIDS day, etc. It can be done. I did it. It cost Sax around $2,000 and I footed the bill myself because it added queer credentials to my part of the hood and it damn well looks good.”

“I proposed the trees all up and down Oxford St could have either under-lighting, which is very common in public spaces in Melbourne, or be lit with fairy lights just like what happens in Hyde Park at Christmas and the Haymarket during Chinese New Year.

Nicol believes Oxford Street should look to the City of Yarra as an example and “install the same style of Rainbow decals that the City of Yarra installed in and around Smith and Gertrude Street for the 2014 International AIDS Conference in Melbourne.

“As a gay man who sees these regularly. and who also vividly remembers the stigma that my sexual orientation made me a criminal, these installations make me intensely happy. Now, these decals are eight years old and they still look great.”

Glamming Up Oxford Street

Owner of Daly Male, Terry Daly would also like to see lights added to Oxford Street.

He believes rainbow lights could and should be strung “up and down the street, from building to building, cross the road, and [be] left permanently there, so everybody knows that Oxford Street is a gay street.”

According to the City, the creative lighting on the outside of buildings and/or on streets would need to be approved through a formal Development Application.

The CEO of Mardi Gras, Albert Kruger is in favour of the permanent glamming up of Oxford Street.

In an earlier interview with Star Observer, Kruger said “it just really boils down to the city council to maintain it and carry on with it. But of course, we would be in front lobbying for it to be permanent for sure.

“We will lobby for it as much as we possibly can. It brings colour, diversity, and of course, keeps the queer agenda front of mind.”

Speaking to this topic with Star Observer, City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore believes that WorldPride will be a turning point for Oxford Street and “I think we’ll keep as much of the rainbow celebration as we can.”

A City of Sydney spokesperson said, “The rainbow banners on Oxford Street will be dismantled from Monday March 6, however, the hoardings artwork by queer Sydney artist Amy Blue, including the rainbow overhead fascias, will remain in place until at least the end of 2024.

They also added that 22 permanent Progress Pride banners were installed at the northern part of Taylor Square.