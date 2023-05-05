Set Up Melbourne Crisis Facility For Trans And Non-Binary Victorians: CHP

Victorian homelessness services have to turn away 96 people on any given day, with 25 per cent of those without a home being those between the ages of 12 and 24. And, LGBTQI people are thrice as likely to have experienced homelessness than the general population.

Now, the state’s peak homelessness body has called on the Victorian government to set up a dedicated 12-unit facility in Melbourne “to support trans and non-binary people in crisis or who need a safe place to stay while waiting for long-term housing.”

“LGBTIQ+ Victorians are almost three times more likely to experience homelessness than the general population and are often dealing with complex challenges such as childhood trauma, abuse, and poor mental health,” Council to Homeless Persons (CHP) chief executive Deborah Di Natale said in a statement.

“Homelessness is distressing for anyone, but for trans and non-binary people, the impacts of being homeless are often compounded by stigma, discrimination, and a higher risk of being subjected to harassment, violence and sexual assault.”

Safe And Secure Accommodation For LGBTQI Victorians

For many trans and non-binary persons, the decision to go to a homelessness service could be connected to issues of safety as well.

“Some trans and non-binary people are reluctant to seek help from homelessness service providers because they see emergency accommodation as more dangerous than living on the street. No one should be forced to choose homelessness over seeking help,” said Natale.

According to the CHP, a dedicated facility with safe and secure accommodation for LGBTQI Victorians that is targeted to their specific needs and experiences would encourage them to avail of homelessness support services.

“It will also provide an opportunity to develop further support for trans and non-binary people that addresses their needs and the challenges they face,” said Natale.

End Homelessness

The CHP has called on the government to make provisions in the upcoming state budget for an investment of $9.6 million to set up the Melbourne crisis facility that can accommodate between 24 to 36 trans and non-binary persons annually.

The CHP in its submission has also identified other priority areas and investments for the Victorian government to take part in a “10-year strategy to end homelessness.”

“These include increasing the overall social housing supply, increasing the capability of the homelessness services workforce, developing an Aboriginal-specific homelessness system delivered by Aboriginal community-controlled organisations, and a targeted response to end youth homelessness,” the CHP added.





