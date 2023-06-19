Melbourne Trams Launches Completion For Next Rainbow Pride Tram

Melbourne tram operator Yarra Trams has launched a competition, inviting artists to design the 2024 All Aboard Pride Tram. The winning design will be determined by a public vote, ensuring the Melburnians have a say in the city’s iconic symbol of inclusion.

Melbourne has one of the world’s largest tram networks and the winning design will be featured on a D-class tram for a year. According to Yarra Trams, the design that comes in second will be featured on a tram shelter near Victorian Pride Centre – Australia’s first and only LGBTQI community hub.

“The pride tram is a wonderful symbol of inclusivity that spreads a very visible message that everyone is welcome on our city’s iconic tram network,” Minister for Public Transport Ben Carroll, who will be one of the judges for the design competition, said in a statement

Pride Tram

Yarra Trams Chief Executive Officer Carla Purcell agreed. “The #AllAboard tram is an important symbol of the diversity, acceptance, and inclusion we strive for in our workplaces, on our trams and across our city,” said Purcell.

Local Victorian artist Marco Pennacchia was the winner of the 2023 competition. Tram routes 5, 6, 16, and 72 currently sport Pennacchia’s winning design.

Pennacchia said that the winning design was a “synthesis of my own experience; being part of the LGBTQI community, having left my country in search of freedom, love and happiness”

“The flag’s colours represent us all, allowing us to be ourselves, inviting us, all aboard! The two hands move toward an embrace, representing the community helping each other, no matter who you are. The hands, in black and white, are gender and raceless, everyone is welcome aboard,” Pennacchia explained in a social media post.

All Aboard Tram Design To Be Unveiled In December 2023

This year, artists can submit their designs until August 15, 2023, through the Yarra Trams website. A panel of ten judges, including Minister for Public Transport Ben Carroll, will review the submissions. In September, the shortlisted designs will be presented to the public for voting, ultimately deciding the winner.

The highly anticipated reveal of the winning design and the completed wrapped tram is expected to take place in mid-December at the tram’s home depot in Malvern.

The winning artist will be awarded a prize of $5,000, while the artist securing second place will receive $3,000.





