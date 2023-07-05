Murder, Secrets, And Saunas With Dennis Altman

In the dimly lit corner of a sauna, where naked bodies mingle and secrets hide, a dead body sets the stage for an intriguing murder mystery.

Amidst the tumultuous 2021 Covid-19 lockdowns in Melbourne, renowned Australian academic and gay rights activist Dennis Altman stumbled upon an idea that would eventually take shape into his latest literary venture: a murder mystery novel Death In a Sauna.

Unlike his previous works, Altman was venturing into uncharted territory, exploring the realm of genre fiction for the first time. Altman spoke with Star Observer about his new novel, the LGBTQI rights movement in Australia and writing genre fiction.

Death In A Sauna is set around 20 years ago during an International AIDS Conference in London. The chair of the conference is found dead in a sauna. The idea for the book originated during long walks that Altman took with his friend Tom when Melbourne’s COVID-19 restrictions meant one couldn’t travel beyond five kilometres from one’s home.

The Idea For A Murder Mystery

What started as casual brainstorming sessions over daily walks evolved into a gripping narrative that kept Altman on his toes. “I had always toyed with the idea of writing a story that begins with a dead body in a sauna,” Altman said in an interview over the phone. “You have to carefully orchestrate a web of plausible suspects, motives, and means. Surprisingly, much of the plotting happened subconsciously, and, even I didn’t know the identity of the killer until I was 80% through the book.”

Altman’s unconventional approach to crafting the story led to unexpected plot twists and mirrored the element of mystery and the thrill of discovery that readers will experience. He described the writing process as akin to playing a computer game, where everything must intricately fit together.

“The person whom Tom and I had originally decided was the killer turned out not to be so. I think that writing a story, particularly this sort of story, which doesn’t pretend to have deep emotional psychological depth, is really like playing an elaborate game.”

The AIDS Epidemic

Beyond the intricate plot, Death in a Sauna also offers a glimpse into an era shaped by the AIDS epidemic.

Set against the backdrop of a major international AIDS conference, the novel incorporates elements of political intrigue and references to AIDS politics. There is also a special appearance by the wife of the President of Uganda. “I would love to think he’s reading it but I think it’s unlikely,” he chuckled over the phone.

Drawing from his own experiences from decades of fearless advocacy, the narrative seamlessly weaves historical context into the dark underbelly of a good old-fashioned murder mystery. “While I didn’t set out to provide a comprehensive overview of the epidemic, there is a significant amount of information and references to AIDS politics in the book. It’s a subtle homage to that era.”

Altman is known for his groundbreaking nonfiction works and life-long advocacy for the LGBTQI community. His 1971 book, Homosexual: Oppression & Liberation, was a seminal text that was informed by his own experiences as a gay man, at a time when homosexuality was criminalised in Australia.

Altman stressed the importance of recognising the changes and substantial support for the LGBTQI community in the country.

Hate Has A Long History In The US

“A very well-known feminist and Australian author said to me that the gay rights movement was the most successful movement to come out of the 70s. And I think she’s right. I know that at the moment, people are feeling very vulnerable and bruised because the crazy right has targeted trans issues but I think what people forget is how far things have moved.”

Altman said it was important for the conversations on LGBTQI rights to be around state-sponsored homophobia across the world and providing refuge to those seeking asylum due to their sexuality or gender identity and less on what’s happening in the US.

“We need some global perspective and stop being overly obsessed with the United States,” he said, adding, “The United States remains wedded to a madman. I think that’s something that even ten years ago, nobody would have predicted. This extensive hatred and acting out of that hatred is, unfortunately, part of a long historical tradition in the US.”

“Don’t forget that the sorts of extraordinary homophobia that was floated around the US in the early stages of the AIDS epidemic was much more frightening and dangerous. So far Americans haven’t felt the need to ask Australia for political asylum. I mean, things might be tough in Florida, but you can, of course, move to California.”

The changing landscape of LGBTQI rights in Australia and globally, is a matter for both optimism and concern, said Altman.

Supporting Queer Bookshops

The release of a new book has meant Altman can indulge in another cause that he is passionate about – queer book shops and publishers. (Death In A Sauna is published by Melbourne-based independent publisher Clouds of Magellan).

“Australia is one of the few countries that still has queer bookshops like Hares & Hyenas in Melbourne and The Bookshop in Darlinghurst, Sydney. They’ve survived for decades, when in many other parts of the world, including the US, queer bookshops have collapsed. And one of the great things about doing a book like this is that I’ve been able to do events in those shops. And I hope that brings people, who otherwise wouldn’t know of them, into the shops,” said Altman.

The reaction to the book has been overwhelming from readers and fellow writers. Australian author Benjamin Law described Death in a Sauna as the book Agatha Christie would have written had she been a gay man. For the self-confessed Agatha Christie fan, that was the ultimate compliment. “That is my elevator pitch for the book,” added Altman.