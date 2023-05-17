Victorian Greens MP’s New Anti-Vilification Bill To Protect LGBT Communities Voted Down

The Victorian Parliament on Tuesday voted down a Greens MP’s motion to introduce a new bill to expand the state’s anti-vilification laws to protect LGBTQI communities.

Liberal MPs in the legislative assembly voted in favour of the bill introduced by Richmond Greens MP Gabrielle de Vietri. However, the Labor government, which has said it will bring in its own bill after consultations, voted against the motion.

“Labor has chosen to play politics instead of protecting the queer community from hate speech the day before IDAHOBIT,” the Greens MP posted on Twitter after the motion was defeated.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Jaclyn Symes had assured the house that the government would bring in a new anti-vilification bill that will include protections for sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability and HIV/AIDS status. Symes revealed that the government was consulting with LGBTQI and faith communities and the bill would be introduced in 18 months.

Rising Far-Right Threats To LGBTQI Communities

Greens slammed the delay pointing to rising incidents of fringe far-right groups and neo-Nazis targeting LGBTQI communities and public drag performances.

Advertisements

“This year we have seen the far right converge on the steps of Parliament with anti-trans groups, members of Parliament using their platform to spout anti-trans hate and family-friendly events cancelled due to threats from the far right. Our current laws do not protect people from these harmful actions,” Greens MP de Vietri said while introducing the Racial and Religious Tolerance Amendment (Anti-Vilification) Bill 2023.

The MP pointed out this year so far around 10 family-friendly events for LGBTQI communities were cancelled following online abuse and threats of violence.

“This is a matter of urgency. It is not just a few stray zealots; these are well-organised, coordinated campaigns of hate. The far right is growing and growing bolder,” the MP said, adding, “Every day we allow hate speech to continue we tell another young queer person that they are not valid, not loved and not safe. We cannot afford to wait any longer.”

Liberal MP Calls Out Labor

Liberal MP James Newbury called out the government for opposing the introduction of the bill. “Non-government members should be entitled to bring important debates into this chamber. Shame on those opposite – shame on their actions, not their words. Shame on them,” the MP said.

Minister for Health Mary Anne-Thomas said that the government would not be supporting the bill as it was an important issue that had to undergo the “proper cabinet process”.

Labor MP for Eltham Vicki Ward said that the government was working on a legislation that would actually make a difference.

We Need To Do It Properly, Says Labor

“This government has been working incredibly hard to protect vulnerable people in our community, including our rainbow community,” Ward said.

“We will continue to do that, but it needs to be done in a way that is thorough. It needs to be done in a way that does not allow cracks and that does not allow holes. We need to do it properly, and that is exactly what this government is doing and will continue to do. We are not about stunts, we are actually about making a difference.”

The Victorian Parliament’s Legal and Social Issues Committee in March 2021 recommended the strengthening of the state’s anti-vilification laws to cover hate crimes against LGBTQI and other communities. The Dan Andrews Labor government in September 2021 committed to implementing the report.