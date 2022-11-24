—

An NFL team in the United States was duped into showing a photo of porn star Johnny Sins, during a segment honouring the troops.

As part of the stadium’s “Salute to Soldiers”, photos of service members were displayed on the jumbotron.

Prior to the game the Minnesota Vikings’ Twitter account asked people to share photos of loved ones who are in the military.

They tweeted, “We’re honoring our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families during Sunday’s game against Dallas.

“Share photos and stories of your loved ones who have served or are currently serving using #SkolSalute (Skol is Viking cheer) for a chance to have them featured on the video board Sunday.”

We're honoring our nation's service members, veterans, and their families during Sunday's game against Dallas. Share photos and stories of your loved ones who have served or are currently serving using #SkolSalute for a chance to have them featured on the video board Sunday. pic.twitter.com/FAVfgJtdYY — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 16, 2022

Well, one Twitter user cheekily shared a tweet that read, “This is my cousin Joel who served in the Army. He has always been an inspiration and someone I look up to for his heroism. He is also a HUGE Vikes fan #skolsalute.”

This is my cousin Joel who served in the Army. He has always been an inspiration and someone I look up to for his heroism. He is also a HUGE Vikes fan #skolsalute pic.twitter.com/DlBBHAoWEH — Kyle (@kylerulz4h) November 19, 2022

It was not his cousin Joel, however. It was adult film star Johnny Sins in fatigues.

The stadium, seemingly not knowing this, displayed the tweet and image on its Jumbotron screen for all to see.

Johnny Sins, AKAS Steven Wolfe, has starred in over 500 features including Doctor Adventures, Milf Hunter, World War XXX, and Hard Workouts.

As one Twitter user responded, “A jack of all trades! Soldier, teacher, doctor, mailman, carpenter, etc.”

A jack of all trades! Soldier, teacher, doctor, mailman, carpenter, etc — North side ynzr (@polskayinzer) November 21, 2022