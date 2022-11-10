—

Out American basketball player, Brittney Griner has been transferred to a Russian penal colony to serve her nine-year sentence, according to her lawyer.

In July, Griner pled guilty to drug charges, however, she maintains that she did not intentionally break the law.

In court at the time, Griner said, “I’d like to plead guilty, your honour.”

She continued, “But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law.”

President Biden: Determined To Get Her Home

On Wednesday, responding to the news, President Biden said, “I’m telling you I’m determined to get her home and get her home safely.”

In a statement on Twitter, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “Every minute that Brittney Griner must endure wrongful detention in Russia is a minute too long.”

She added, “As the Administration continues to work tirelessly to secure her release, the President has directed the Administration to prevail on her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony.”

On February 17, the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) All-Star was arrested in Moscow.

Since then, there have been continued efforts to secure her release.

On May 29, the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) asked President Biden to step in. They tweeted, “There is so much heartbreak and hurt in our country right now. @POTUS, please use all available resources to get #BrittneyGriner home”

The Russian Federal Customs Service released a video on March 5, claiming that they had detained Griner after finding vape cartridges that contained hashish oil in her checked baggage.

According to the Russian Customs Service, drug-sniffing dogs alerted them to the presence of a banned substance and a subsequent search uncovered the vape cartridges.

