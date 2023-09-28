Out Australian Swimming Star Ian Thorpe Says He Is Single And Looking For A New Home

Out gay Australian swimming star Ian Thorpe is currently in the market for a new home and a partner.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Thorpe, 40, is selling his Ocean Street townhouse in Woollahra as he is “completely single” and has no need for the “spacious” townhouse.

‘At The Moment, I Am Single And Looking’

In an August interview with Sydney Morning Herald, Thorpe said, “I have always been a relationships kind of guy. At the moment I am single and looking. If I find the right person, I do plan to settle down and would consider starting a family.

“My upbringing is very focused around family and I’d like to take part in that if it happens for me.”

Thorpe Bought The Woollahra Townhouse In 2017

At an auction on Saturday, the Woollahra townhouse, with a $3.7m buyers guide, was passed in on a $3.95m vendor bid.

The townhouse used to be part of a mansion built in the 1860s before it was separated into six residences in 1983.

Thorpe bought the three-level, four-bedroom Woollahra townhouse off-market in 2017 from Paul and Carole Graham, the owners of Muscle & Fitness Australia. He paid $2.75 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ian Thorpe (@ian.thorpe)

Record Breaking Career

Thorpe retired from swimming in 2006. During the course of his career, he has won 11 World Championship gold medals, including three gold medals at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

During the Sydney Games, Thorpe set a world record in the 400 freestyle event.

Thorpe came out in July 2014 in an interview with Michael Parkinson.

“I’ve thought about this for a long time. I’m not straight,” Thorpe said during the interview.

“This is only something that very recently, we’re talking the past two weeks, I’ve been comfortable telling the closest people around me, exactly that. I’ve wanted to [come out] for some time but I couldn’t, I didn’t feel as though I could. What happened was I felt the lie had become so big that I didn’t want people to question my integrity.”