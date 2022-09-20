—

Out gay US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s response to a homophobic comment by a Michigan Republican Party official has gone viral.

Earlier this month Meshawn Maddock, the Co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party, shared a Republican National Committee Research post of Buttigieg voicing support for California’s ban on new gas-powered vehicles from 2035.

Maddock tweeted, “We’re so blessed this weak little girl moved to Michigan! Looks like he’s bringing all his California Dreaming here with him.”

We’re so blessed this weak little girl moved to Michigan! Looks like he’s bringing all his California Dreaming here with him. https://t.co/85MQNcN3f1 — meshawn maddock (@CoChairMeshawn) September 11, 2022

Buttigieg, who has recently moved to Michigan from Indiana, responded to the homophobic comment during an interview with local WXYZ Detroit investigative reporter Ross Jones.

“I’ll just say that I’m raising a little girl and a little boy and I am going to raise them with better values than the chairwoman,” Buttigieg quipped.

He then added, “We need to talk about policy disagreements respectfully.”

In response to a homophobic tweet by @MIGOP @CoChairMeshawn calling Pete Buttigieg a “weak little girl,” the Transportation Secretary responds: “I’m raising a little girl and little boy, and I’m going to raise them with better values than the chairwoman.” pic.twitter.com/v2TqXlMk7Q — Ross Jones (@rossjonesWXYZ) September 14, 2022

Michigan State Representative Jack O’Malley, a Republican, called out Maddock in a post to Facebook, writing, “When I saw this tweet I was disgusted. I mean we are in an era of name-calling and disrespect. It needs to stop. Disagreeing is one thing but insults and slurs…enough.”

Out Michigan State Senator Jeremy Moss, a Democrat, in an interview with Fox Detroit, responded, “This is just very on brand for what Meshawn Maddock brings to the Michigan Republican Party.”

Moss continued, “It doesn’t also grow their party in any meaningful way when LGBTQ rights are at this incredibly supported and embraced part of where we are in our country, and so I don’t know what the long game is here, to make fun of a gay public official.”

Buttigieg has been US Secretary of Transportation since 2021. In 2020, he was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for President.