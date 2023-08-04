POOF DOOF Sydney Is Moving To Iconic Gay Nightclub ARQ

POOF DOOF Sydney is moving across the street to ARQ. Starting September 2, 2023, and happening every Saturday night, ARQ will host POOF DOOF Sydney.

Taking over the entire venue, POOF DOOF’s Main Room, featuring house music, will occupy ARQ’s upstairs dancefloor. POOF DOOF’s side room Snap Crackle Pop will occupy the lower floor, playing pop music.

In a statement on social media, POOF DOOF management explained, “Following our re-boot during Pride month, the community has turned it out with us every Saturday night – and as such we need to move to a bigger venue in order to deliver the level of production POOF DOOF is known for.

“We are so excited to be filling ARQ with our unique brand of queer fun concentrate every week.”

‘ARQ Is Sydney’s Most Iconic Venue’

The statement continued, “There is no doubt that ARQ Sydney is the biggest and most iconic venue on Oxford Street – and has been for almost a quarter of a century.

“We feel the opportunity to combine two of the world’s best-known Australian gay club brands is the opportunity of a lifetime not only for us but for the local scene and for Sydney as an international queer party destination.”

Not only will the move provide POOF DOOF Sydney with a bigger venue, it will also allow them to stay open till 7 am.

Since February 4, POOF DOOF Sydney has been held at Kinselas at Taylor Square.

It will remain at its current home, Kinselas, for the remainder of August.

POOF DOOF Sydney was first held at the former Oxford Street bar, Midnight Shift in 2015. It then moved to the Beresford in Surry Hills for a bit. In 2019, POOF DOOF Sydney moved to Ivy in the CBD.





