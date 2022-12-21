—

By Adam Bourne and Margherita Coppolino

LGBTIQA+ people of all abilities have the right to live their lives free from stigma, discrimination, violence or abuse. They have the right to accessible and affirming health and social care no matter where in the country they find themselves and they have the right to feel included, to be treated with dignity and respect in their communities.

Advertisement

The Current Reality For LGBT People With Disability

The new research report, drawing from surveys of more than 4,000 LGBTQA+ people living with disability makes for concerning reading. Among the more than 2,000 LGBTQA+ young people with a disability, 52.7% had experienced verbal harassment or abuse on the basis of their sexuality or gender identity. Among adults categorised as having moderate disability, this figure was 41.6%.

Similarly concerning rates of physical and sexual harassment or abuse were also documented. In all cases, these experiences were within the last 12 months. Not in the dim and distant past where we had hoped to banish homophobic, transphobic or queerphobic experiences, but recently. In the here and now. These rates of harassment or assault were considerably higher among those LGBTQA+ people with disability than those without.

Advertisement

A similarly high rate was observed among LGBTQA+ adults. These are deeply concerning figures. We’ve known for some time that rates of suicidality are considerably higher among our community than observed within the general population, but these data tell is they are higher still for people with disability.

Falling Through The Cracks

Many of the LGBTQA+ people with disability surveyed did not feel that their gender identity or sexuality was understood in disabled spaces, or that their disability was understood in LGBTQA+ spaces. Only 21.5% of LGBTQA+ young people felt that their sexuality or gender identity was understood or supported by the NDIS or disability support services.

This is a situation that absolutely has to change. It is absolutely essential that LGBTQA+ people with disability feel welcomed and meaningfully included in all of the communities they’re a part of.

It is incumbent on all of us, regardless of sexuality, gender or ability, to think seriously about the steps we can each take to ensure everyone in our community can feel safe and affirmed wherever they are.

Rays Of Hope

There’s some great new initiatives to help every one of us, whether an individual or an organisation, understand and respond to the needs of LGBTQA+ people with disability.

Check out the Rainbow Inclusion website, which is packed full of information, videos and posters that explain key issues and promote wellbeing for LGBTQA+ people with disability.

Also check out videos on the ARCSHS website and hear from LGBTQA+ people with disabilities themselves about their lives, their hopes and what helps them feel safe.