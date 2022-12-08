—

Out gay American basketball star Brittney Griner was freed by Russia, in exchange for the the US releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, known as the ‘Merchant of Death’.

“Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” tweeted US President Joe Biden. The US President shared photos of him speaking to Griner on the phone, while her wife Cherelle was in the Oval office, along with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Speaking to the press at the White House, Cherelle thanked Biden and the US administration for securing her wife’s release.

“Today my family is whole — but as you all are aware, there’s so many families who are not whole,” said Cherelle, adding that she and Griner would “remain committed to the work of getting every American home.”

‘Griner Detained On Trumped Up Charges’

“We are deeply grateful to the Biden Administration’s non-stop effort to negotiate Griner’s safe return to the United States. From the beginning, President Biden and the White House made it clear that they would do everything within their power to return Brittney home to her country and her family – and by the holidays. They have lived up to that promise,” National Black Justice Coalition, a Black LGBTQ+/same-gender loving civil rights group, said in a statement.

The organisation revealed that it had been working with the White House, the U.S. State Department, and other organisations since early March to ensure Brittney’s release.

Russia Arrested Griner In February

Russian state propaganda outfit Tass shares FSB video footage of today’s prisoner exchange of Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout. pic.twitter.com/5xx4tW4VA5 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 8, 2022

“Brittney is an icon not only to the Black LGBTQ+/SGL community but to people around the world. Now, she has also become a symbol of hope for the many other people who remain wrongfully detained abroad and the families who remain broken until their loved ones return home,” the organisation added.

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested in Moscow on February 17. She was charged with carrying vape cartridges filled with cannabis oil in her bags.

Griner pleaded guilty to the drug charges in July but added that she did not intentionally break the law. A Russian court sentenced Griner to nine years imprisonment and she was transferred to a penal colony last month.











