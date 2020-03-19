—

There's more to keeping safe than just washing your hands.

Thorne Harbour Health (THH) has issued an Info Sheet to help people in the community better understand the risks of contracting coronavirus (COVID-19) and how to avoid them.

While messages about washing hands, avoiding close proximity, and coughing or sneezing into your elbow crook have become rote, a lot of people are still confused about more intimate contact.

The info sheet provided by THH describes common sexual activity that may present an opportunity for the virus to be passed on.

It also describes risks associated with drug and substance use, and suggests some positive steps you can take to keep healthy and reduce your vulnerability.

There are links within the document for additional information.

You can read the PDF document by clicking the link below.

CORONAVIRUS SEX INFO SHEET