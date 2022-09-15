—

A suspect wanted in the stabbing death at a California gay bar, has been arrested.

Advertisement

On September 9, Christopher Finley, 28, and Jacob Touchstone went out for a date night and nightcap at Mineshaft bar in Long Beach.

An altercation happened between the couple and an unnamed man with a taser and, soon after, an altercation with Smalls, resulting in the couple being stabbed.

Finely would pass away eight hours later at the hospital.

Advertisement

Smalls is being charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder.

Police: No Evidence This is a Hate or Bias-Motivated Incident

In a statement, police said there is “no evidence this is a hate or bias-motivated incident.”

The couple’s GoFund Me page reveals that the couple has been together since 2016.

“From then on, there was never a Jake without a Chris,” the page states. “They had ups and they had downs and they even tried the whole time apart thing, without ever really leaving each others’ lives. It has always been and will always be Chris and Jake forever.

“They are each others’ end game and anyone who knew them for more than 2 minutes would know that. The love that these two had for each other is the kind most people never find.”

In an Instagram post, Touchstone wrote, “Today I said goodbye to the love of my life. I don’t even know how to put into words the way we completed each other and I will never be whole again. You are my world. You were the light in so many peoples lives and our worlds will never be the same. I love you and dream of the day I see you again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Stone (@jake____stone)

The GoFund Me page has raised over $37,000 USD ($54,000 AUD) and will be used for medical bills and funeral costs.