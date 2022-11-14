—

A 60-year-old resident of Erskineville, an inner city Sydney suburb, was sentenced Tuesday, November 8, over threats to release photos of a neighbour’s Grindr hookup.

‘What Would Your Parents Say?’

Underneath he wrote, “not bad looking but a slag! What would your parents say + real estate agent say?”

Inside the card, was a threat that read, “Hey, Grindr boy we know who you are we are tired of listening to your music. After your big day … we now have some pics next time you decide to turn up the music pictures + flyers in every letterbox + every lamppost in the area.”

According to court documents, Ustick sent the threat because wanted to stop the man, that lived in his suburb, from playing loud music during lunch with their friend.

After looking through CCTV footage, police discovered it was Ustick who wrote the threat.

Ustick Admitted Guilt

Ustick admitted his guilt to police, saying “that was me.”

He went on to tell police, “The reason I wrote it was because I wanted some peace and quiet … it was a very dumb thing to do but I thought it gave me a bit of control to try and stop him from turning on the music.”

He was sentenced at Newtown Local Court for threatening to distribute an intimate image without consent.

While the victims must have felt “intense” fear, Magistrate Lisa Stapleton said that this was his first offence and he had no previous criminal record. Guilty

Stapleton explained, “This is the first time Mr Ustick has put a foot wrong in his life.”

In the end, the court found him guilty. However, he was sent to prison. Ustick instead received a 12-month conditional release order.