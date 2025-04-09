The 2025 Finalists for Melbourne Drag Awards The MEDEAs Have Been Announced
The 2025 finalists for the Melbourne Excellence In Drag And Entertainment Awards – known as the MEDEAs – have been announced!
The MEDEAs 2025 finalists
Here are all the finalists in all the MEDEAs categories – congratulations to all 🎉
Melbourne’s favourite drag related business
- Dragged to
- Offworld Aesthetic
- Le Wigs -by Mimi Le Minge
- Styled by Esther
- Perfectly Queer
Melbourne’s favourite Burlesque Related business
- Maison Burlesque
- Bottoms up
- Eros Embellishments
- Vilena Silks
- Now Serving Snacks
Melbourne’s Favourite Dancer
- Egson Ham
- Keely Wins
- Harry Coombes
- Liam Sheppard
- Nathan Smith
- Brent Leslie Fox
Melbourne’s Favourite Drag King
- Roxy Rawhide
- Teddy Clitter
- Freddie Merkin
- Bruno Salsicce
- Randy Roy
- Chorizo Problem
- The Cockladoodledude
Melbourne’s favourite Drag Queen
- Max Dragqueen
- Tilly Capulet
- Little X
- Art Simone
- Sam Thompson
- Lazy Susan
- Bathsheba
- Gabriella Labucci
Melbourne’s Favourite Burlesque Performer
- Kitty Obsidian
- Juniper Fox
- Florence Fable
- Bettie Bombshell
- Evana De Lune
Melbourne’s favourite Burlesque Event
- Smut
- Whoop dee Doo Revue
- Mx Burlesque Victoria
- The Late night Show at the 86
- Yummy
Melbourne’s Favourite Queer Venue
- UBQ/UBQ Upstairs
- Pride Of Our Footscray
- Sircuit/Mollies
- Poof Doof
- The 86
- The Peel
Melbourne’s Favourite Burlesque Venue
- The 86
- Hail Lilith
- Le Bar Supper Club
- The Butterfly Club
- 24 moons
Rising Drag Star
- Dillonce
- Roxy Rawhide
- Miss Bobbee Pin
- Sindel Storm
- Orion Stone
- Melissa Intent
Rising Burlesque Star
- Florence Fable
- Johnny Gash
- Mae b Wilde
- The Cockladoodledude
- Cora Noire
Best King Event
- Genesis
- Teddy’s World
- Dootfest
- Kong’s Kings
- Mushroom’s Dungeon Crawl
Best Variety Event
- New Gigs on the Block
- Granny Bingo
- Gabriella Labucci’s Drag Bingo
- Mushroom’s Dungeon Crawl
- Baby Drag
- Debutante
Best Boutique Event
- Bar Kylie
- Popchops
- Club Broadway
- Eve Sapphic party
- Beers 4 Queers
Best Festival
- Gaytimes
- Yasss Queens Park
- VIC Pride street Party
- Chillout
- Australian Burlesque Festival
Best Drag Production Show
- Hey Henny – Winx Show
- Poof Doof – Wet
- The Cher show @ The 86
- The elements Show – Poof Doof
- Werkin 5-9
- Fountain Lakes in Lockdown
Outstanding Achievement in the media
- Ashley Madison – Content Creator
- Art Simone – Author/Podcast/Television
- Dean Arcuri – Journalism (radio and print)
- Mum, Lazy Suan, Fembot XYZ and Art Simone: Kick Ons – Youtube
- Isis Avis Loren – Judge RPDR S4
- Jimi the Kween – Music
Community Spirit Award
- Strewth
- Lesbirun
- Themme Fatale
- Michelle Sheppard
- Positive Attitude Inc.
- Kitty Obsidian
Technical Contribution of the Year
- NoStressifNot (Leisa Jade Taylor)
- 3 fates Media
- Daniel Sutton
- Emily Rose
- Mitchell Sheldrick
Costume Designer of the year
- Sequin Polarbears
- Tamara Keane
- Coolit Creations
- James Penrose
- Polly Filla productions
- Isis Avis Loren
Choreographer of the year
- Sabrina Babyslut
- Daytona
- Keely Wins
- Nathan Smith
- Little X
- Egson Ham
DJ of the year
- Rosie Rai
- Fragile Future
- Jesse Boyd
- Jimi the Kween
- Jawbreakers
- DJ Argonaut
- PopChops
Mx Congeniality
- Linh Uendo
- Amena Jay
- Holi Dae Knight
- Xena Ghost
- Kali Fornicate
- D Flowers
Bitch of the Year
- Tash York
- Holi Dae Knight
- Xena Ghost
- Amena Jay
- Sam Thompson
- Lexi Gaga
- Jacqui Meoff
- Bathsheba
- Art Simone
Burlesque Performer of the year
- Kitty Obsidian
- Winter Greene
- Juniper Fox
- Cora Noire
- Bettie Bombshell
Drag Queen Of the Year
- Lazy Susan
- Max Drag Queen
- Little X
- Tilly Capulet
- Gabriella Labucci
- Bathsheba
Drag King of the Year
- Teddy Clitter
- Roxy Rawhide
- Freddie Merkin
- Randy Roy
- Johnny Gash
‘We’ve truly got some of Melbourne’s finest’
Last month nominations for the 2025 awards ceremony opened with people submitting nominations in a range of categories as they prepare to celebrate with the community.
Now with nominations closed the first round of tickets have now gone on sale for the event that will take place on Monday June 16.
Speaking to the Star Observer founder and president of the awards Leasa Mann expressed her excitement at the return of the awards.
“We’re very excited to be back for our second year running The Melbourne Excellence in Drag and Entertainment Awards (The MEDEAs) after last years rousing success it was clear this was exactly what our incredibly talented community needs” she said.
“We’re committed to celebrating the diversity and excellence that the Melbourne queer community offers, and thus is represented in our categories and judging panels. It’s important to me that our judges reflect the current community here in Melbourne and that’s why we have performers on there who are in and amongst it all so that most, if not all, people feel represented. We’ve truly got some of Melbourne’s finest as part of the judges.”
To purchase your tickets head to the Medeas website.
Leave a Reply