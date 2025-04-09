The 2025 Finalists for Melbourne Drag Awards The MEDEAs Have Been Announced

The 2025 finalists for the Melbourne Excellence In Drag And Entertainment Awards – known as the MEDEAs – have been announced!

The MEDEAs 2025 finalists

Here are all the finalists in all the MEDEAs categories – congratulations to all 🎉

Melbourne’s favourite drag related business

Dragged to

Offworld Aesthetic

Le Wigs -by Mimi Le Minge

Styled by Esther

Perfectly Queer

Melbourne’s favourite Burlesque Related business

Maison Burlesque

Bottoms up

Eros Embellishments

Vilena Silks

Now Serving Snacks

Melbourne’s Favourite Dancer

Egson Ham

Keely Wins

Harry Coombes

Liam Sheppard

Nathan Smith

Brent Leslie Fox

Melbourne’s Favourite Drag King

Roxy Rawhide

Teddy Clitter

Freddie Merkin

Bruno Salsicce

Randy Roy

Chorizo Problem

The Cockladoodledude

Melbourne’s favourite Drag Queen

Max Dragqueen

Tilly Capulet

Little X

Art Simone

Sam Thompson

Lazy Susan

Bathsheba

Gabriella Labucci

Melbourne’s Favourite Burlesque Performer

Kitty Obsidian

Juniper Fox

Florence Fable

Bettie Bombshell

Evana De Lune

Melbourne’s favourite Burlesque Event

Smut

Whoop dee Doo Revue

Mx Burlesque Victoria

The Late night Show at the 86

Yummy

Melbourne’s Favourite Queer Venue

UBQ/UBQ Upstairs

Pride Of Our Footscray

Sircuit/Mollies

Poof Doof

The 86

The Peel

Melbourne’s Favourite Burlesque Venue

The 86

Hail Lilith

Le Bar Supper Club

The Butterfly Club

24 moons

Rising Drag Star

Dillonce

Roxy Rawhide

Miss Bobbee Pin

Sindel Storm

Orion Stone

Melissa Intent

Rising Burlesque Star

Florence Fable

Johnny Gash

Mae b Wilde

The Cockladoodledude

Cora Noire

Best King Event

Genesis

Teddy’s World

Dootfest

Kong’s Kings

Mushroom’s Dungeon Crawl

Best Variety Event

New Gigs on the Block

Granny Bingo

Gabriella Labucci’s Drag Bingo

Mushroom’s Dungeon Crawl

Baby Drag

Debutante

Best Boutique Event

Bar Kylie

Popchops

Club Broadway

Eve Sapphic party

Beers 4 Queers

Best Festival

Gaytimes

Yasss Queens Park

VIC Pride street Party

Chillout

Australian Burlesque Festival

Best Drag Production Show

Hey Henny – Winx Show

Poof Doof – Wet

The Cher show @ The 86

The elements Show – Poof Doof

Werkin 5-9

Fountain Lakes in Lockdown

Outstanding Achievement in the media

Ashley Madison – Content Creator

Art Simone – Author/Podcast/Television

Dean Arcuri – Journalism (radio and print)

Mum, Lazy Suan, Fembot XYZ and Art Simone: Kick Ons – Youtube

Isis Avis Loren – Judge RPDR S4

Jimi the Kween – Music

Community Spirit Award

Strewth

Lesbirun

Themme Fatale

Michelle Sheppard

Positive Attitude Inc.

Kitty Obsidian

Technical Contribution of the Year

NoStressifNot (Leisa Jade Taylor)

3 fates Media

Daniel Sutton

Emily Rose

Mitchell Sheldrick

Costume Designer of the year

Sequin Polarbears

Tamara Keane

Coolit Creations

James Penrose

Polly Filla productions

Isis Avis Loren

Choreographer of the year

Sabrina Babyslut

Daytona

Keely Wins

Nathan Smith

Little X

Egson Ham

DJ of the year

Rosie Rai

Fragile Future

Jesse Boyd

Jimi the Kween

Jawbreakers

DJ Argonaut

PopChops

Mx Congeniality

Linh Uendo

Amena Jay

Holi Dae Knight

Xena Ghost

Kali Fornicate

D Flowers

Bitch of the Year

Tash York

Holi Dae Knight

Xena Ghost

Amena Jay

Sam Thompson

Lexi Gaga

Jacqui Meoff

Bathsheba

Art Simone

Burlesque Performer of the year

Kitty Obsidian

Winter Greene

Juniper Fox

Cora Noire

Bettie Bombshell

Drag Queen Of the Year

Lazy Susan

Max Drag Queen

Little X

Tilly Capulet

Gabriella Labucci

Bathsheba

Drag King of the Year

Teddy Clitter

Roxy Rawhide

Freddie Merkin

Randy Roy

Johnny Gash

‘We’ve truly got some of Melbourne’s finest’

Last month nominations for the 2025 awards ceremony opened with people submitting nominations in a range of categories as they prepare to celebrate with the community.

Now with nominations closed the first round of tickets have now gone on sale for the event that will take place on Monday June 16.

Speaking to the Star Observer founder and president of the awards Leasa Mann expressed her excitement at the return of the awards.

“We’re very excited to be back for our second year running The Melbourne Excellence in Drag and Entertainment Awards (The MEDEAs) after last years rousing success it was clear this was exactly what our incredibly talented community needs” she said.

“We’re committed to celebrating the diversity and excellence that the Melbourne queer community offers, and thus is represented in our categories and judging panels. It’s important to me that our judges reflect the current community here in Melbourne and that’s why we have performers on there who are in and amongst it all so that most, if not all, people feel represented. We’ve truly got some of Melbourne’s finest as part of the judges.”

To purchase your tickets head to the Medeas website.