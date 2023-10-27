The Australian Firefighters Calendar Is Back

The Australian Firefighters Calendar celebrates its 31st anniversary this year and will be available in six different editions, following the addition of a brand-new ‘Hero’ edition.

Featuring Firefighters from aviation, military and urban fire services along with cute animals, calendar sales support children with cancer, animal refuges, Australian wildlife, and rural firefighters.

Brand New ‘Hero’ Edition

The six editions include firefighters with dogs, cats, horses, or mixed animals, as well as classic and hero. The hero edition “depicts action shots of our handsome firefighters doing what they do best.

According to David Rogers, Director of the Australian Firefighters Calendar, “Each month of the 6 different calendar editions reveals a different firefighter and their heart-warming bond with some of Australia’s most adorable animals. From cuddly koalas to playful kittens, these visuals capture the compassion that these firefighters stand for both in and out of uniform.”

3.4 Million Dollars To Charities

Since its launch in 1993, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has donated over 3.4 million dollars to charities across Australia.

One charity that the calendar supports is the Kids with Cancer Foundation. The Kids with Cancer Foundation supports families that find themselves in financial hardship following a child’s cancer diagnosis.

Other charities include The Queensland Koala Society, Fauna Rescue of SA,

Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, Safe Haven Animal Rescue, Native Animal Rescue, Healing Hooves, Best Friends Felines, All Breed Canine Rescue Inc, and more.