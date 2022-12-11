—

The pioneering transmasculine character from The L Word series, Max Sweeney is set to return to screens in the series’ sequel The L Word: Generation Q.

Sweeney’s actor, Daniel Sea starred in the original series from 2006 to 2009 and the character made history by becoming the first ever trans man as a series regulator.

In particular, the criticisms were about transmasculine people and transition, along with the idea that taking testosterone sets off an immediate rage.

Sea spoke about what it meant to return to The L Word universe in a recent interview with Los Angeles Times, speaking fondly about how the showrunner approached them.

“Marja-Lewis Ryan [showrunner] approached me and the very first thing she said was something like, ‘Max has meant so much to me and my generation, and I really wanted to see him thriving and happy and having a great life like he deserves,’ Sea said.

“That really touched me.”

Industry’s Negative Attitude

“It wasn’t easy for me as a trans actor back then,” Sea said.

“The gender binary in wider society was still very rigid in 2006. The industry has evolved in its understanding of the diverse experiences of queer and trans identities.”

“There is still a lot of work to do. Stepping into Max’s character in this current moment is an opportunity to revisit this iconic trans character and do some reparative work through the story itself.”

Sweeney’s return to the show and seeing that his character is in a happier place has left Sea optimistic for future stories featuring trans characters.

“To see Max happy, and to have his storyline be a reparative story and experience, made me really happy,” Sea said.