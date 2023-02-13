—

By Kate Wickett

We are absolutely thrilled to finally have the world coming to Sydney this year for Sydney WorldPride, a culmination of almost four years of work initially by a small group of volunteers, and now by a dedicated, larger team!

We have a diverse range of programming across the festival with the aim being that anyone can look at the program and see themselves in at least one event, whether that be dance parties, performing arts, visual arts, the Human Rights Conference or gallery exhibitions.

Through A First Nations Lens

We are very proud to have a First Nations lens to everything that we do at Sydney WorldPride, acknowledging and elevating the voices of contributors and performers.

We invite all of the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as our allies and we encourage you to invite your mum, your dad, your brothers, and your sisters. This is an event for people to come together, unite, and celebrate.

During the festival, we will also look at what still needs to be achieved for our community – what still needs to be changed, in order to achieve full equality.

Human Rights Conference

As to what to check out, it’s only natural that my first recommendation is the Human Rights Conference; the largest LGBTQIA+ event of its kind ever held in the world.

Three days at the ICC with almost 1500 people a day – politicians, activists, civil society, celebrities, all parts of the community.

My view has always been that if we want to change the law, we need to have the lawmakers in the room and so we’ll be discussing, debating and listening to stories from all around the world, particularly the Asia Pacific region.

Ultra Violet

Another event I’m very excited about is Ultra Violet, at the Sydney Town Hall.

We wanted to create an event curated by LGBTQIA+ women, with all female performers that invite everyone.

We’ve put a lot of effort into the production values of the event, and we’re really excited about the diversity of programming within that one event.

First Nations Gathering Space

Another event that is going to be incredible is the First Nations Gathering Space or Marri Madung Butbut at Carriageworks, which takes place over six days.

There’s going to be a raft of different performances over that period.

Anything from visual arts, to performing arts, to the theatre, to nightclubs. We’re really looking forward to sharing our First Nations culture with the world.

The Only Nighttime Curated Parade In The World

Finally, the Mardi Gras Parade is the only nighttime curated parade in the world and we are incredibly proud of our 45-year history. After two COVID-safe years in a stadium, it’s back out on the street where it belongs; the spiritual home of Mardi Gras and Sydney couldn’t be more excited.

So, have fun, be safe, and Happy WorldPride 2023!

Kate Wickett, CEO – Sydney WorldPride