Out gay British diver and Olympic gold medalist, Tom Daley has revealed details of his explorative date nights, crochet speedos, being a daddy, and his coming out journey.

“I got Greg Louganis’ book when I was younger because he was a diving hero of mine. He also was a gay athlete and I remember reading it and feeling a lot less alone in the world,” Daley said.

Date Night

In 2017, Daley married screenwriter Dustin Lance Black. Speaking about his ideal date night with his husband, Daley, 28, said, “We love to walk and explore! I bet it would start with an early dinner, walk to a show, get frozen yoghurt after!”

Queer Parenting Advice

For queer people who would like to start a family, Daley gave some advice on what not to do.

“Never to listen to other parents’ advice,” he said. “You will know your child better than anyone and everyone is doing their best.”

In recent years, Daley has captured the world’s attention with his knitting skills, making jumpers, blankets, pants, and scarves.

Asked if he would he ever crochet pride-themed speedos, Daley cheekily responded, “Never say never – Watch this space!”