Right-wing Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson has accused schools and hospitals of “sex crimes” and “sexualising children” for discussing sexuality and providing gender-affirming care.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson called on parents and supporters to "defend your children" and "fight back."

Carlson: Dads Would Give Out Instant Justice

“In a healthy country, with an intact social fabric, neighborhood dads would give out instant justice to anyone who even thought about sexualizing their kids,” he said.

“Sexualizing children screws them up for life — ask anyone to whom it has happened — period. No one should put up with this. No parent should put up with this for one second, no matter what the law says. Your duty — your moral duty — is to defend your children. This is an attack on your children and you should fight back.

Carlson: These are Weirdos Getting Creepy with Other People’s Children

Scoffing at the fight for trans rights, Carlson proclaimed that “it’s not a [trans] liberation struggle. There is no liberation struggle. The battle for trans rights is long over. Trans people have rights, they can dress any way they like.”

He continued, “That’s not what this is at all. These are not people who want to leave you alone or your kids alone. These are weirdos getting creepy with other people’s children. That’s exactly what it is. Say it. Say it. That’s what it is.”

In a release of a trailer promoting the upcoming episode of Tucker Carlson Originals entitled The End of Men.

The 49-second clip, which has since gone viral and dubbed as “off-the-charts homoerotic” by social media users.