UFC Fighter Jeff Molina Outed After Sex Video Leak

UFC star Jeff Molina came out as bisexual after the leak of a private video showing the fighter giving another man a blowjob.

Molina is the first out LGBTQI male UFC fighter. Molina made the announcement on his Twitter account, stating that “the chance to do it when I was ready was taken from me.”

“Welp.. this f*cking sucks. TLDR: I’m bi.”

“I’ve tried to keep my dating life private from social media. I’ve dated girls my whole life and suppressed feelings I had throughout high school on the wrestling team, throughout college pursuing MMA, and even after making part of the dream happen and getting into the UFC.”

Homophobic Fans

The UFC fighter went on to say that the idea of those in his life looking at him and treating him differently for something out of his control was “something I couldn’t fathom.”

“In a sport like this, where a majority of the fans being the homophobic cocksuckers they are, I didn’t see myself doing this during this part of my career. I wanted to be known for my skills and what I’ve dedicated the last 11 years of my life to not and not the ‘bi ufc fighter’ that I’m sure would just be translated to ‘gay UFC fighter’.”

“To the awful disturbed person who decided to post this ishh, I hope it was worth it.”

“At the end of the day, I know my character, morals and who I am as a person.”

“As much as I’m getting hated/shitted on, I’m getting an equal amount of support & it means a f*ck ton.”

“Just Be A Decent Human Being.”

Molina has previously shown his support of the LGBTQI community as he wore the Pride Month shorts in his fight back in June 2022. Although he received negative comments for the choice, he fired back, telling people to “just be a decent human being.”

“Who cares with who someone wants to be with and their sexual preference,” he said.

"I just thought in 2022 people would be a little more open-minded and not pieces of sh*t. But I guess I was wrong."

“I just thought in 2022 people would be a little more open-minded and not pieces of sh*t. But I guess I was wrong.”

With Molina’s announcement, this marks him as the first openly LGBT male member of the UFC.